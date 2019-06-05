What new Australia Institute climate data means for CQ

NEW research projections published by The Australia Institute show Central Queensland could be set to set to sizzle with Rockhampton projected to endure 121 days a year at more than 35 degrees by 2090.

The report from The Australia Institute using CSIRO and BoM data, shows such increases in extreme heat days will severely affect many key metropolitan and regional centres.

The report stated: "Under current government policies, in Rockhampton days over 35 degrees would go from a historical average of 14 days per year (1940) to up to 32 days by 2030, 43 days by 2050, 84 days by 2070 and 121 days by 2090.”

The report also included a range of industries which could potentially be effected by heat related health repercussions including mining, tourism and agriculture.

"The impact of extreme heat on human health, particularly over extended periods, is severe. Although people living in hot areas do acclimatise to help cope with extreme temperatures, there are limits,” the report read.

The report also found heat related illness was prolific among mine workers in northern Australia with 87 per cent of open cut mine workers and 79 per cent of underground miners surveyed having experienced heat stress symptoms.

Infrastructural impacts were also highlighted in the report including buckling of roads and rail in extreme heat.

Richie Merzian, the director of The Australia Institute Climate & Energy Program, said if

emissions continue to rise, it would have devastating impacts.

"Extreme heat days could jeopardise many of Queensland's major industries like tourism, agriculture, and mining, where it is unsafe to work in such extreme temperatures.

"Queensland is by far the most vulnerable state to natural disasters, with total economic costs of $6.2billion per year currently, which are expected to rise to $18.3billion per year by 2050.”

Professor of Public Health at QUT, Melissa Haswell said others in her field of expertise were "very concerned about climate change”.

"Climate change means a health emergency,” she said.

"More people have perished from heatwaves than all other weather emergencies.”

She said the elderly, people with pre-existing heart conditions, diabetics and children were among those vulnerable to heat related illnesses.

The report coincided with a State Government funded visit from former Vice President of the United States turned climate change activist, Al Gore.

Mr Gore, who made the 2006 documentary An Inconvenient Truth has recently been scrutinised over 2007-09 claims of there could be a complete lack of Arctic sea ice from as early as 2013.