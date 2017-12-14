What not to buy: Rocky's top 5 loathed gifts this Christmas

WHEN you're stuck for a Christmas present to get that extended family member or co-worker, stocking stuffers usually do the trick.
But new research by Virgin Mobile found that two out of three Rockhampton residents loathe these "meaningless gifts” saying they're a waste of space.
Here are Rocky's top five most hated gifts to unwrap for Christmas:
1. Stuffed toys- 49 per cent.
2. Useless trinkets- 47 per cent.
3. "Gift with purchase” gifts- 45 per cent.
4. Novely mugs- 44 per cent.
5. Anything Christmas themed- 43 per cent.
So if you're still weighing up your options for the last of your presents, maybe avoid these.