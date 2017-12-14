Menu
What not to buy: Rocky's top 5 loathed gifts this Christmas

A young woman wrapping Christmas presents in front of a Christmas tree.
A young woman wrapping Christmas presents in front of a Christmas tree. RichLegg

WHEN you're stuck for a Christmas present to get that extended family member or co-worker, stocking stuffers usually do the trick.

But new research by Virgin Mobile found that two out of three Rockhampton residents loathe these "meaningless gifts” saying they're a waste of space.

Here are Rocky's top five most hated gifts to unwrap for Christmas:

1. Stuffed toys- 49 per cent.

Photo: Max Fleet / NewsMail
Photo: Max Fleet / NewsMail Max Fleet BUN021212SHA19

2. Useless trinkets- 47 per cent.

Fairies In the Glen is loaded with trinkets. Boambee, December 7, 2016.
Fairies In the Glen is loaded with trinkets. Boambee, December 7, 2016. Keagan Elder

3. "Gift with purchase” gifts- 45 per cent.

4. Novely mugs- 44 per cent.

Coolest No 1 Boss. Photo Cathy Adams / The Northern Star
Coolest No 1 Boss. Photo Cathy Adams / The Northern Star Cathy Adams

5. Anything Christmas themed- 43 per cent.

Giftoriam at Myer. Christmas December 2017
Giftoriam at Myer. Christmas December 2017 Bev Lacey

So if you're still weighing up your options for the last of your presents, maybe avoid these.

Topics:  christmas rockhampton shopping virgin mobile

