What not to buy: Rocky's top 5 loathed gifts this Christmas

WHEN you're stuck for a Christmas present to get that extended family member or co-worker, stocking stuffers usually do the trick.

But new research by Virgin Mobile found that two out of three Rockhampton residents loathe these "meaningless gifts” saying they're a waste of space.

Here are Rocky's top five most hated gifts to unwrap for Christmas:

1. Stuffed toys- 49 per cent.

Photo: Max Fleet / NewsMail Max Fleet BUN021212SHA19

2. Useless trinkets- 47 per cent.

Fairies In the Glen is loaded with trinkets. Boambee, December 7, 2016. Keagan Elder

3. "Gift with purchase” gifts- 45 per cent.

4. Novely mugs- 44 per cent.

Coolest No 1 Boss. Photo Cathy Adams / The Northern Star Cathy Adams

5. Anything Christmas themed- 43 per cent.

Giftoriam at Myer. Christmas December 2017 Bev Lacey

So if you're still weighing up your options for the last of your presents, maybe avoid these.