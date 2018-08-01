Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Video footage of a motorist bogged at Rainbow Beach has gone viral for all the wrong reasons.
Video footage of a motorist bogged at Rainbow Beach has gone viral for all the wrong reasons. The Beach House
Offbeat

What not to do if you're ever bogged at the beach

Matty Holdsworth
by
1st Aug 2018 12:23 PM | Updated: 3:00 PM

VIDEO footage of a motorist bogged at Rainbow Beach has gone viral for all the wrong reasons.

It shows exactly what not to do if you're ever bogged at the beach.

headphones

The 4x4 was stranded in rising water yesterday, and pulled in by another vehicle.

Only the group forgot to put someone in the driver's seat and without steering, crashed into rocks.

 

The video, shared by The Beach House, has gained more than 1000 shares and a whopping 120,000 views.

"These guys thought they were rescued but forgot to put someone in the drivers seat," The Beach House posted.

"They did have a passenger though who is lucky to be alive."

If you've ever been bogged in similar fashion send your photos to the Daily.

Related Items

beach rescue editors picks offbeat rainbow beach rescue sunshine coast the beach house
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Cap Coast's biggest accommodation group under new management

    premium_icon Cap Coast's biggest accommodation group under new management

    News ENTERPRISE consisting of three Yeppoon brands has big plans ahead.

    Global traveller opens tourism business in Rocky

    premium_icon Global traveller opens tourism business in Rocky

    Travel MARISSA Titmarsh fell into the industry and has never looked back.

    Battle looms for Capricornia at next Federal election

    premium_icon Battle looms for Capricornia at next Federal election

    News "We produce more gas than Qatar now, but we're not wealthy."

    Controlled burn causes smoke hazards in Rockhampton

    Controlled burn causes smoke hazards in Rockhampton

    Community QFES are conducting hazard reduction burns to protect community

    Local Partners