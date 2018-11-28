What on earth are we doing to our children?

Who are you? The kids’ guide to gender identity is a children’s picture book available in many Australian libraries.

The explosion in the number of children being administered transgender hormones is a shocking betrayal by the medical profession given the lack of knowledge about the consequences of such treatment, and hospitals and doctors should be held accountable for the long-term consequences.

Hospital statistics, revealed through FOI applications, reveal rapidly escalating numbers of Australian children are being given puberty-blocking and sex-change hormones, even though the risks include sterility and cancer and the long-term effects on the brain are not properly understood.

This worrying medical experimentation on children has soared since 2014, the year the federal government launched the so-called anti-bullying "Safe Schools" program, which teaches that gender is fluid.

The number of children treated for gender disorders has risen more than tenfold in NSW since 2014.

As of September 21, this year, 85 children have received treatment at the Westmead's Children's Hospital gender clinic.

Of those, 35 received puberty blockers, compared to eight in 2014.

In Queensland, the number of children treated at the Children's Gender Service has quadrupled in the last four years - from 48 children in 2014 to 207 children in 2018.

Of those, 171 children are taking the powerful puberty-blocking hormone, Leuprorelin, which stops the body maturing and paves the way for a sex change. That's up from two children in 2014.

Puberty blockers are described as "Stage One" on the transgender path for children.

Another three children have been given the anti-male hormone Spironolactone.

Moving on to "Stage Two", a further 30 children, biological girls, are receiving the male hormone, testosterone, in what is called a "gender affirming" treatment. That's up from zero in 2014.

Another three children, biological boys, are receiving the female steroid hormone Oestradiol, a form of oestrogen.

Only one child, in 2016, had been treated with testosterone in the previous four years.

The Queensland gender service says these numbers are an "underrepresentation" because they do not count children who access the medication outside the Queensland Children's Hospital pharmacy, "particularly of Oestradiol as that is a script most young transgender women do not get filled at the hospital".

In Western Australia, the number of children treated for gender disorders has almost tripled in the past three years.

The Gender Diversity Service at the Child and Adolescent Health unit at Perth Children's Hospital has treated 207 children described as "transgender or gender diverse" this year. That's up from 73 children in 2015, the year the service opened.

Of those treated this year, 35 were given "puberty blocker" hormones, compared to just one in 2015.

Kirralie Smith has created binary.org.au to push back against gender ideology in schools.

Another 36 children received testosterone or oestrogen, described as "Stage 2 gender-affirming hormone treatment", compared to one in 2015.

In NSW, it appears no children have been given sex-change hormones at Westmead.

Victoria has been slow to respond to requests for information.

We no longer know how many children are being surgically operated on to change sex as the Family Court has abrogated its responsibility for regulating the practice, but we know that in the three years to 2016, five teenage girls were approved for double mastectomies, two aged just 15.

Reputable scientific studies have concluded that very few trans-children still want to transition to the opposite sex by the time they are adults, and many turn out simply to be gay or lesbian.

Facilitating medical and surgical intervention in puberty is the fashion in schools and preschools of teaching the unscientific theory that gender is not binary, as in biologically male or female, but exists on an infinite continuum, which can be changed at will.

"A lot of parents aren't aware and there are a lot of far-reaching consequences that are not being discussed," says mother and children's rights campaigner Kirralie Smith, who has launched a new activist group, Binary (binary.org.au), to push back against gender ideology in schools.

"We know if kids are left alone, the vast majority do not continue with transitioning gender but those who are given any form of medication do continue.

"Let kids be kids. Don't intervene medically or surgically because it's untested and irreversible."

Binary's first campaign is an effort to restrict access to children of a picture book, "Who are you: The kids guide to gender identity", which is aimed at four- to seven-year olds and is found in the children's section of at least 30 Australian libraries.

Illustrated with images of boys wearing stereotypical girl garb like tutus, the book spins the tale of gender fluidity: "Babies can't talk. So grown-ups make a guess [about their sex] by looking at their bodies"; "Kids … know who they are by how they feel inside"; "Some people say there are only two genders. But there are really many genders… trans, genderqueer, non-binary, gender-fluid, transgender, gender-neutral, agender, neutrois, bigender, third gender."

These terms will be familiar to Bill Shorten's Labor Party, which has proposed a list of 33 such gender identities to be used on birth certificates and passports as part of its draft national policy platform.

Adults can do what they like, but hands off our children.