What our politicians can do to fight drugs in CQ

THE SALVATION Army's Judy Dash knows better than most how drug dependency is affecting the Central Queensland community.

In her position in public relations for the CQ region of the Salvos' operations, Mrs Dash has given The Morning Bulletin a first-hand lay of the land of CQ's drug crisis.

It was Mrs Dash who highlighted the harsh reality of under-age drug dependency earlier this year which sparked calls for more facilities to treat minors.

She said the Federal Government's approach to the issue was on the right track and hoped a change in government didn't change the direction of action being taken.

"Is the Government doing enough? I think they are. Could they do more? There is always more that can be done,” Mrs Dash said.

"It is a growing problem that needs a growing response.”

"It is important that whoever gets into government needs to not change the direction of the wheel that has been turning in the community.

"So often, they want to get in and change everything but that person (preceding) may have laid down years of work.”

"The common goal needs to be getting a rehab centre here.”

She said an in-patient recovery service centre

would benefit the region and examples in Townsville and Brisbane were evidence the facility would yield results.

"What we offer here is unique in the range of outpatient programs we provide but for users that are continuously on drugs, it makes way better sense for them to be inside with counsellors, doctors and nurses,” she said. "We have (in-patient) Salvos recovery services in Townsville and Brisbane and we do it well.”

Mrs Dash said without an inpatient service in Rockhampton, those requiring help were forced to seek those services in either Brisbane or Townsville.

"The Townsville service actually has family units where the family can stay with those seeking help but at the moment, if someone needs help in a rehab facility, they are forced away from their family.

"We don't reach the mark for inpatient support that our Townsville and Brisbane counterparts have.”

Mrs Dash said high unemployment and a large mining population made for a demographically perfect storm of drug use as both groups were more susceptible to drug dependency.