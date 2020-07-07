What our tipsters like at today’s big race meet in Rocky
HORSE RACING: A total of 126 horses have been declared for the biggest race meeting at Rockhampton’s Callaghan Park today.
Sixty-four trainers have runners in action, and 22 jockeys will ride on the 10-race program.
The first race jumps at 11.10am, with our resident tipsters Tony McMahon, Russell Leonard and Vince Aspinall all expecting Charles Seven to take the honours in that one.
Here are their tips for the bumper program. Happy punting - and bet responsibly.
Tony McMahon’s selections
Race 1: Charles Seven, A Girl Like Alice, Love’s Best Hope, Stazzana
Race 2: Oswana, Nuclear, Beach Road, Legal Chance
Race 3: Scandina, Divine Ascot, Windchill, Bethia
Race 4: Bantu Bay, Art Of Dance, Tarfuto Bianco, Navy
Race 5: Kedleston, Tiger Love, Great Fox, Miraculous
Race 6: Diamond Account, Jetintoit, Don’t Doubt Maeve, Miss Star
Race 7: Casino Thoughts, Bat A Kat, Reach For Heaven, The Baker
Race 8: Little Hunter, Cinnamon Missile, Native Bee, Van Winkel
Race 9: Absolute Artie, Zourkhan (IRE), Hi Harry, Macho Tycoon
Race 10: Not Liable, Cinco Star, Sequalo’s Spirit, Trump Me
Russell Leonard’s selections
Race 1: Charles Seven, Geovanni, A Girl Like Alice, Stazzana
Race 2: Oswana, Beach Road, Shemademedoit, Nuclear
Race 3: Divine Ascot, Scandina, Windchill, Golden Treasure
Race 4: Bantu Bay, Navy, Tartufo Bianca, Art Of Dance
Race 5: Kedleston, Tycoon Flyer, Parisian Tycoon, Great Fox
Race 6: Miss Star, Diamond Account, Shivaji, Piginarki
Race 7: Bat A Kat, Casino Thoughts, Reach For Heaven, The Baker
Race 8: Kings County, Native Bee, Little Hunter, Magic Wu
Race 9: Absolute Artie, Zourkhan, Attique, Poetic Heart
Race 10: Not Liable, Sequalo’s Spirit, Cinco Star, Poetic Pete
Vince Aspinall’s selections
Race 1: Charles Seven, Stazzana, Geovanni, A Girl Like Alice
Race 2: Oswana, Legal Chance, Shemademedoit, Chesto’s Dream
Race 3: Windchill, Scandina, Evrynow’n’then, Divine Ascot
Race 4: Bantu Bay, Tartufo Bianco, Navy, Algeroba
Race 5: Kedleston, Tiger Love, Hazar, Parisian Tycoon
Race 6: Diamond Account, Miss Star, Craiglea Simmo, Jetintoit
Race 7: All Eez, Bat A Kat 3, The Baker, Jack Lancaster
Race 8: Kings County, Quidni, Connamon Missile, Little Hunter
Race 9: Absolute Artie, Macho Tycoon, Fastnet Flyer, Eschiele
Race 10: Sequalo’s Spirit, Svindal, Trump Me, Not Liable