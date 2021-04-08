Menu
Aimee Olive on Supernova for Queensland at last year's Paradise Lagoons Campdraft.
Whats On

What Paradise Lagoons Campdraft will look like in 2021

Vanessa Jarrett
8th Apr 2021 11:13 AM
Paradise Lagoons Campdraft is back on this year – albeit in a slimmed down format.

The event will run next weekend from April 15 to 18 but there will be no trade fair, major entertainment or the coveted State of Origin Campdraft.

The annual Ladies Luncheon and Sportsman Lunch have also been cancelled.

The volunteer committee decided the COVID Safe Event Management Plan would place too many restrictions on traders, exhibitors and the committee with the required cleaning stations, extra volunteers for check in process and COVID marshalls.

The event was not held last year as the committee was unable to source cattle numbers of a suitable size and age, due to the drought.

Campdraft Committee president Tom Acton said things were a lot better for 2021.

“The seasonal conditions have been a lot more favourable this year so it has worked out okay,” he said.

Nominations for the events have closed and they received a little over 1,000, only slightly down from previous years.

Most of the nominations have come from Queensland with some from New South Wales.

“For what events we have, the numbers are good,” Mr Acton said.

The Paradise Lagoons complex was opened in 2003, when the first campdraft was held, and was the dream of Graeme Acton, who passed away in a tragic campdrafting accident in 2014 at Clarke Creek.

In a regular year, the event attracts up to 12,000 competitors from all over.

All officials, volunteers, competitors and spectators at the 2021 campdraft must abide by the COVID Safe Event Management Plan.

Paradise Lagoons campdraft 2019
PARADISE LAGOONS CAMPDRAFT

Thursday April 15:

Bill Matton Transport Novice Draft – prize money $10,000

One round and final under lights

Friday April 16:

Graeme Acton Memorial Open Draft, sponsored by Elders – prize money $80,000

First round

Futurity draft – prize money $3,500

IOR Petroleum 2 HD Cutting under lights – prize money $2,500

Saturday April 17:

Graeme Acton Memorial Open – second round

Futurity Draft – final

Graeme Acton Memorial Open – final under lights

Sunday April 18:

Mort & Co/ Wilangi Ladies draft – prize money $3,000

QLD Imperial Horse Floats Juvenile Draft – prize money $2,000

Causeway Produce Champion of Champions

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

