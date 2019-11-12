Menu
George Pell is set to find out if he will be granted leave to appeal. Picture: Aaron Francis/The Australian
Crime

What Pell’s High Court ruling could mean

by Shannon Deery
12th Nov 2019 1:12 PM
GEORGE Pell is set to learn on Wednesday whether or not he will granted special leave by the High Court to appeal his convictions for child sex crimes.

The convicted sex offender is serving a minimum jail term of three years and eight months for the abuse of two choir boys at St Patrick's Cathedral while he was archbishop of Melbourne in the mid-1990s.

He has been in maximum security lockdown since being taken into custody in February.

In September his legal team lodged an application with the High Court for leave to appeal after the Victorian Court of Appeal dismissed his case in a 2-1 majority ruling.

The application argued Chief Justice Anne Ferguson and Court of Appeal president Chris Maxwell made two significant errors in dismissing Pell's appeal in their majority ruling.

George Pell abused two choir boys at St Patrick's Cathedral in the mid-1990s. File image
They instead argue that dissenting appeal justice Mark Weinberg correctly found the case couldn't be proven beyond reasonable doubt.

In response Victoria's Director of Public Prosecutions Kerri Judd, QC, argued there was no basis for a High Court challenge.

On Wednesday, the High Court will publish its decision on whether Pell will be granted leave to appeal.

If leave to appeal is granted, a substantial appeal hearing will follow at a later date.

The decision has been made "on the papers" meaning the court has based its decision only on the written application before it, without requiring the parties to appear in court and extrapolate their arguments.

Legal experts say applications determined in this way are more commonly dismissed than granted.

The court can either dismiss the application, dismiss the application with costs, or grant the application.

Sources close to Pell say he remains in good spirits despite there being no immediate plans to move him from solitary confinement, where he remains inside the Melbourne Assessment Prison.

But he is anxious about the High Court challenge because he knows it is his last hope to prove his vehemently maintained innocence.

shannon.deery@news.com.au

