P plate fatal: What police allegedly found inside car

DRUGS and a bong were allegedly found inside the car of a teenage P-plater whose car crashed head-on at high speed into a young Far North couple who died at the scene.

Police are awaiting blood test results on a 17-year-old Townsville boy who is in Cairns Hospital in a stable condition.

But initial investigations have suggested his southbound Toyota HiLux utility may have been on the wrong side of the Bruce Highway just north of Babinda when it collided with the Mazda 323 carrying Bellenden Ker teen Lauren Quabba, 16, and partner Evan Fielder, 19, from Wongaling Beach about 7.30pm.

A P plate beside the Bruce Hwy at the scene of a fatal car crash 1km north of Babinda on Sunday night. Picture: PETER CARRUTHERS

The crash occurred just inside the 100km/h zone of the Bruce Highway.

The Cairns Post understands police responding to the crash allegedly located a quantity of amphetamines and the bong inside the HiLux, although are yet to confirm if the driver was under the influence of illicit substances.

Furious police have made yet another appeal to motorists to consider their behaviour on Far North roads as the number of fatalities this year climbed to 25 - six higher than this time last year.

Images from the scene of a fatal car crash north of Babinda on Sunday night taken by the driver of a following car who was one of the first at the scene. Picture: ROY BODY

Cairns Forensic Crash Unit's Sgt Scott Ezard, who is investigating the crash, said the scene was horrific with debris strewn over the road for a "significant distance".

"The question we have is why the 17-year-old was (allegedly) on the wrong side of the road," he said.

"After examining the vehicle we will be considering whether drugs may be a contributing factor.

"It's absolutely tragic to think that two young people have lost their lives.

"There is a clear disconnect with the community around road safety and this year here in Cairns has been one of the worst on record.

Wongaling Beach man Evan Fielder, 19, was killed in a crash at Babinda along with girlfriend Lauren Quabba, 16. Picture: Facebook

"This particular (forensic crash) unit along have been to 65 traffic incidents for the year and it's not finished yet, and we only get called to serious crashes involving death, severe injury and gross negligence.

"The state of the road (toll) has needed us to call in extra resources to assist with the workload.

"I would just plead for people to stop for a moment and consider how you can change your life or someone else's in a heartbeat.

"Over the 10 years I've been a crash investigator I've never come across someone who hasn't been sorry about what they've been involved in after the fact."

Police are calling on any witnesses to the Babinda double fatality, if they have not yet spoken to officers.

Acting Insp Ed Lukin said police were looking for anyone who saw either the southbound Toyota HiLux or the northbound Mazda 323 on the road up to 30 minutes prior to the crash which occurred about 7.30pm on Sunday.

Witnesses can contact police or Crime Stoppers.