What Qld Government stake in Virgin could mean for CQ

AIRLINE DEBATE: There is disagreement whether the Queensland Government was right to bid for stake in collapsed Virgin Airlines to ensure there was competition in our skies. (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts)

DESPERATE to retain employment and competition in the skies, the Queensland Government has come under fire for its plan to bid for a piece of collapsed airline Virgin Australia to ensure its headquarters remain in the state.

Newly appointed Queensland Treasurer Cameron Dick has led the ‘Project Maroon’ plan, ordering a government-owned investment company to facilitate and manage the state’s bid for Virgin in the form of a direct equity stake, a loan, guarantee or other financial incentives.

Queensland Treasurer Cameron Dick is leading the Queensland Government’s bid to save Virgin Airlines. (News Corp/Attila Csaszar)

While Labor’s Keppel MP Brittany and Rockhampton MP Barry O’Rourke welcomed Project Marron, it was slammed by the LNP at both state and federal levels.

Ms Lauga said keeping Virgin in the air was critical to CQ’s prosperity and ensuring there wasn’t a repeat of the sky high airfares which followed the demise of Annsett Airlines.

“The loss of a Queensland-based domestic airline will hit the tourism and mining industries in this region at a time when they’re absolutely crucial to our COVID-19 recovery,” Ms Lauga said.

“Jobs in our hotels, restaurants, cafés, tourist destinations and the airport depend on at least two, separately owned airlines competing for passengers.”

Mr O’Rourke said fares in and out of CQ were already higher than necessary and a loss of competition would worsen the situation.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga and Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke support ‘Project Maroon’ to keep Virgin Airlines flying.

“It will mean people who need to travel south for medical appointments or for business will pay more while the cost of a CQ holiday will go up with knock on effects for local jobs,” Mr O’Rourke said.

“Project Maroon isn’t about bailing out foreign investors because Virgin is already in administration, securing Queensland jobs has always been the government’s ­primary motivation for getting involved in the process.

“It’s a shame the Federal Government won’t even listen to sensible voices in its own ranks like (Queensland LNP) Senator Matthew Canavan, who has been pleading with them for weeks to intervene on the side of regional Australia.”

Senator Canavan said he wanted to see an outcome that guaranteed competition in regional areas.

“That is absolutely crucial for the future of business in regional Australia,” he said.

“I wish the Queensland Government all the best in their negotiations. The devil will be in the detail of course and I will await for that before making further comment.”

Senator Matthew Canavan, and Capricornia MP Michelle Landry want to two commercially viable airlines operating in Queensland.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry said the Queensland Government should focus on assisting small businesses “rather than using tax payer dollars to buy a stake in an industry they know nothing about”.

She said the Queensland Government had a big enough hole in its budget already and there were many other levers all tiers of overnment could pull to help the tourism industry.

“We are confident the administrators are working through the best possible solutions for Virgin and more importantly Virgin are confident that they can come out of this in a positive way,” Ms Landry said.

“The Government’s position has always been that we want two commercially viable airlines out the other side of COVID-19 and with at least 20 consortiums vying for it we are confident we will have that.”

LNP candidate for Keppel Adrian de Groot threw his support behind LNP leader Deb Frecklington’s call to scrap the Virgin takeover plan, and to instead establish a $200 million tourism marketing fund to save Queensland jobs.

LNP candidate for Keppel Adrian de Groot didn’t want the Queensland Government to get involved in trying to run an airline.

“It beggars belief that this Labor government would consider that they could buy an airline, with the enormous costs involved, when they have almost bankrupted Queensland with their wasteful ways.” Mr de Groot said.

“I am all for competition in the airlines, however the Labor government is $93 billion in debt and cannot deliver a budget, so how are they going to run an airline, that is already in financial trouble?

“The Queensland Government needs to support small business and a $200m tourism marketing fund would save Queensland jobs.”

With 18 bidders circling the collapsed airline, LNP Leader Deb Frecklington said it was clear the company would be saved by private investors and Labor should scrap its attempted Virgin takeover.

“The LNP supports a second airline to keep prices low and protect Queensland jobs,” Ms Frecklington said.

“But it’s not the role of the government to bailout a bankrupt business and put taxpayers’ money at risk.

“The best way to save Virgin jobs is to get more tourists into Queensland as restrictions lift.

While the private sector would invest in Virgin, Ms Frecklington said they wouldn’t invest in the unprecedented marketing blitz that Queensland needed.

“What we urgently need from the State Government is an all-out marketing war to get Australian tourists to take their next holiday in Queensland,” she said.

Queensland Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington and her deputy Tim Mander said more should be done to attract tourists back to Queensland. (AAP Image/Dan Peled)

Queensland’s suffered the second-lowest growth in both domestic visitor numbers and visitor spend in 2018-19, and also lost market share in total visitors, visitor expenditure and visitor nights.

“Our tourism industry was already doing it tough before coronavirus,” Ms Frecklington said.

“We need to back Brand Queensland, as well as destination marketing, to maximise our tourism muscle and bring visitors to the Sunshine State again. Queensland cannot afford to waste another day while our tourism sector is struggling.

“People are planning their first post-coronavirus holidays now and we need them to come to Queensland. Our tourism industry is facing the ultimate state-of-origin battle and we need to start fighting for Queensland jobs right now.”

Ms Frecklington said the campaign should also target New Zealand to ensure Kiwis flock to the sunshine state when borders re-open.

LNP Deputy Leader and Shadow Treasurer Tim Mander said the Queensland Government’s approach to Virgin and the tourism industry was fundamentally flawed.

“If you don’t have a thriving tourism sector, airlines will not survive,” Mr Mander said.

“It’s not a case of ‘build it and they will come’. This government should get their heads out of the clouds and focus on selling Queensland to tourists.

“The new Treasurer’s credibility has been shot to pieces by the collapse of Virgin. He offered Virgin $200m of taxpayers’ money just 48 hours before the company went into administration.

“If the Treasurer had got his way, Queenslanders would have lost all of that money

“I’m sure that private investors will save Virgin and I’m certain that a basketcase government bailing out a bankrupt airline won’t end well.

“Queensland’s tourism industry has never faced a challenge like this, but we will get through it if we have a plan that is focused on tourists.”