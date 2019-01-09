What resorted Rocky woman to leave her residence?

FLOODING WOES: Eva Gorrie is moving out of her Alexandra Gardens unit following the second year of floods that have inundated her residence.

FLOODING WOES: Eva Gorrie is moving out of her Alexandra Gardens unit following the second year of floods that have inundated her residence. Jann Houley

WITH family by her side and a removals truck out the front, Eva Gorrie knew it was time for her to leave.

The Rockhampton woman has been riddled with worries for over a year, since she discovered her unit at PresCare's Alexandra Gardens facility in North Rockhampton was prone to flooding.

After residing at the unit for about three years, her home resorted to having sandbags with a trench in the backyard.

And it has taken a toll on Mrs Gorrie and her family.

READ: Paradise turns into a flooded nightmare

"The first Christmas it was like this, I came home from holidays - walked in there and they said 'we've got to relocate you to The Edge Apartments',” Mrs Gorrie said.

And it seemed deja-vu had set in for Mrs Gorrie on Christmas Eve when she came home to be told the same message, and all her belongings had been packed up.

All she could take with her to the accommodation was the port she had with her on holidays.

Mrs Gorrie felt enough was enough.

"We should have been notified that they were coming in to pack,” she said.

Mrs Gorrie said the issue had been dragging on with not enough progress, which prompted her to break her bond.

"I've told them I'm leaving, I'm moving Wednesday and I said I'd take everything out, leave it and that's it... they agreed,” she said.

Mrs Gorrie felt sorry for fellow residents who had been similarly affected.

READ: Previous plan to help evacuated Rocky residents

"I'd like to see them relocated or the back fixed - so that we're not waiting for the storms to come and say have we got to put everything up,” Mrs Gorrie said.

"It's a lot on elderly people.”

Mrs Gorrie said the trench along her backyard had been deepened to take more water.

However, the problem didn't stop there.

She had returned from holidays on Christmas Eve to find there was no electricity at her residence which she assumed would have been caused by a blackout.

"The pumps were going fine until there was no electricity... there was no back-up,” Mrs Gorrie said.

PresCare said it was aware that recent weather events had impacted clients at the Alexandra St location.

"Whilst we are glad to see much-needed rain falling locally within the Rockhampton area, our thoughts are with the residents that have been affected by this adverse weather and we have arranged for alternative accommodation,” it said.

"The water which came into the complex at Alexandra St was from areas outside the properties' boundaries.

"We are continuing to work with the local council and also reviewing additional solutions to assist with such extreme weather events.

"PresCare is committed to ensuring the comfort and safety of its clients and we will do everything possible to support our tenants at Alexandra St.”