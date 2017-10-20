What roads are closed around the region

A NUMBER of Rockhampton region roads are closed this morning after the week's heavy rainfall.
The Rockhampton Regional Council has issued this advice at 8am about road conditions in the council area:
Roads closed
Riverslea Road at Gogango, closed at the Fitzroy River
Fairybower Rd, Gracemere, closed at Scrubby Creek
Glenroy Road, Morinish, closed at the Fitzroy River
Roope Road, Port Curtis - both ends have signs
Mandalay Road, Mt Morgan
Moller's Road, Walmul
Roads Open with Water Over the Road
Malchi Nine Mile Road, Gracemere - at the single lane bridge over Scrubby Creek
Alton Downs - Nine Mile Road, Nine Mile - at the intersection of Alton Downs- Nine Mile and Nine Mile Road
Roads open
Pilbeam Drive, Frenchville - small rocks have fallen on sections of the road - open, drive to conditions
Farm St, Park Avenue - at intersection of Haynes Street
Ridgelands Road, Alton Downs, at floodways about 2km from Laurel Bank Rd