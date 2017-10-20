What roads are closed around the region

NO GO: The road closed sign

A NUMBER of Rockhampton region roads are closed this morning after the week's heavy rainfall.

The Rockhampton Regional Council has issued this advice at 8am about road conditions in the council area:

Roads closed

Riverslea Road at Gogango, closed at the Fitzroy River

Fairybower Rd, Gracemere, closed at Scrubby Creek

Glenroy Road, Morinish, closed at the Fitzroy River

Roope Road, Port Curtis - both ends have signs

Mandalay Road, Mt Morgan

Moller's Road, Walmul

Roads Open with Water Over the Road

Malchi Nine Mile Road, Gracemere - at the single lane bridge over Scrubby Creek

Alton Downs - Nine Mile Road, Nine Mile - at the intersection of Alton Downs- Nine Mile and Nine Mile Road

Roads open

Pilbeam Drive, Frenchville - small rocks have fallen on sections of the road - open, drive to conditions

Farm St, Park Avenue - at intersection of Haynes Street

Ridgelands Road, Alton Downs, at floodways about 2km from Laurel Bank Rd