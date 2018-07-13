What Rockhampton Region's budget has in store by division

Division 1 - Cr Rose Swadling

Further investment has been made at three parks along with upgraded drainage at Webber Park.

Over the next two budgets, $140,000 is being spent at Bill Neven, Lyle Albert Dodd and Swadling Parks with improvements made to irrigation.

The funding will refit playground facilities at Bill Neven Park and enhance Swadling Park with a small car park at the Norman Road entrance.

Funding is included Stage 1a of drainage at Webber Park in Norman gardens and for repairs at Chancellors Estate.

The budget includes multiple road projects including $1.2 million will be spent on Mason Avenue and Jones Street.

Cr Swadling said the projects would see a mix of essential and social infrastructure delivered this financial year.

"Social infrastructure in these suburban areas with high concentrations of young children is really important for families and we know the value of those recreational spaces is paid back in having happy, healthy kids using the equipment and parks,” she said.

Division 2 - Cr Neil Fisher

Mount Archer features heavily in Division Two.

Money has been invested across all Division Two suburbs but the feature is the major Fraser Park Redevelopment on top of Mt Archer.

This has been enabled by funding from the state and federal governments to deliver the next stages.

A walkway connecting Pilbeam Drive to Frenchville Rd has been allocated $589,000 to benefit locals and visitors with another connection from the suburbs to Mount Archer.

Road funding $175,000 allocated to work on Berserker St between Simpson and Robinson Sts and the traffic lights on Frenchville Rd will be upgraded.

The fence at the 42nd Battalion Memorial Pool will be replaced at a cost of $80,000 and $10,000 will start the upgrade of playground equipment at Apex Park on Berserker Street.

"There are lots of families who use this space and it's something I'm particularly proud to invest in to upgrade that facility,” Cr Fisher said.

Division 3 - Cr Tony Williams

The major budget allocation in Division Three is a $4.6 million redevelopment of the Kalka Shades hockey fields.

$77,000 has been allocated to Rigarlsford Park.

North Rockhampton Library received $15,000.

Flood valves at Berserker PCYC have been funded with $70,000 and $75,000 will upgrade the sub-soil drain at the Memorial Gardens.

Division 4 - Cr Ellen Smith

Gracemere Sewerage Network is getting a multimillion dollar upgrade, which Cr Smith says is vital for the area's growth.

More than $6.8 million has been allocated over three years for the augmentation of the Gracemere Sewerage Treatment Plant.

Other projects include $154,000 for the ongoing expansion of the Gracemere Cemetery and $50,000 for a new footpath in Bouldercombe with investments in roads, floodways and other footpaths in areas like Stanwell.

A community highlight is more than $1.5 million set aside for the Touch of Paradise restoration at Cedric Archer Park.

"This project is all about making that whole area a really special place for local families and will add another dimension to the water play area, skate park, playground and sporting fields that are there,” Cr Smith said.

Division 5 - Cr Cherie Rutherford

Mt Morgan CBD amenities and the Alton Downs Transfer Station feature in Division 5 allocations.

$420,000 has been included for amenities in the Morgan Street CBD with another $50,000 for the Long Range Coach Stop and $300,000 towards revamping the Mt Morgan pool.

The funding builds on the revamped streetscape project delivered in last year's budget.

Half a million dollars will be spent on works to the Mount Morgan Rail and $364,000 on a cycle route around North and Campbell Sts.

$925,000 is included for Hansons Bridge on Calmorin Road in South Yaamba and $513,000 on floodway works at Nine Mile Road.

An ongoing investment of more than $2 million goes toward the unsealed road gravel program across the rural divisions.

Cr Rutherford said the investment in this budget built on previously started projects and a series of smaller key investments would add up to a big, positive impact.

Division 6 - Cr Drew Wickerson

Rural communities, tourism and key roads formed the major investments in Division Six with $306,000 to widen South Ulam Road and $379,000 for Mount Hopeful Road.

The Gavial Creek Bridge major renewal in Depot Hill received $3 million over the next three years.

In the CBD area, $20,000 was allocated for further disability access infrastructure.

$510,000 was allocated to Upper Dawson Road with further funding for works to Quay Street and Quay Lane.

The Visitor Information Centre will also be refurbished, which Cr Wickerson said was an important investment in one of the first places visitors to the region stop, creating a first impression.

Cr Wickerson said overall the mix of rural and urban project truck the right balance and he was pleased to see strong funding in the rural parts of the division.

Division 7 - Cr Stephen Schwarten

Drainage works are the main beneficiary in Division Seven.

Stage 5A of the Park Street drainage program received a budget allocation of $887,000 with $720,000 allocated to Stage 1 of the Wackford St drainage scheme.

$363,000 will upgrade the pump in Ibis St while the Sheehy and Denning St intersection will have $70,000 for road and drainage works.