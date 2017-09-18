What Rockhampton street will be closed two days for a wedding this month?

Rockhampton Regional Council approved for a section of Quay St to be closed for 37 hours over Grand Final weekend for a wedding that is expecting 150 guests.

A WEDDING is meant to be a happy occasion, but one wedding set to take place on Rockhampton's Riverbank has caused some people's blood to boil.

The wedding, set to take place on September 30 on the redeveloped Riverbank between Fitzroy and Denham Sts, will lead to the closure of that section of road for 38 hours after Rockhampton Regional Council approved a request for the closure from the wedding party.

Leigh Turnbull said The Criterion Hotel owned by his family and currently run by his son Ryan would be impacted by the closure.

Ryan Turnbull and the Criterion Hotel in the background before the Riverbank Redevelopment changed the landscape and became an attractive location to hold a wedding. Chris Ison ROK070312ccri2

Mr Turnbull said while the business was impacted when Quay St was closed for other events like the Capricorn Food and Wine Festival, the outrage here was about it being closed for a private event for 150 people versus thousands.

"The ludicrousness of the council ... after spending $40 million to redevelop the Riverbank and then to close it off to all traffic for a private wedding,” he said.

"That's grand final time. There will be people everywhere.”

Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow, when responding to the complaint, pointed out that the Capricorn Food and Wine Festival was also a private event.

"Council really struggled with making the decision to allow this once off Street closure for a private event,” she said.

"It is the wedding of one of the families who are long time property owners in Quay Street.

"The approval has been conditioned to require public pedestrian access. We wish the bride and groom all the best.”

Mr Turnbull said his son only found out about the closure on Friday after a note from the wedding party was dropped off.

The closure will be from 7pm on September 29 to 8am on October 1, which is the last weekend of school holidays.

Mr Turnbull said after making enquiries, they found out the police (who usually are consulted about road closures) were not involved, just Rockhampton Regional Council.

He said there was no consultation, no public notification from council about the closure.

The council issued a road closure notice after The Morning Bulletin contacted the organisation about the issue on Friday afternoon.

"Council would not anticipate that this would be a regular occurrence,” Mayor Strelow said.

"Of course many of these problems will be reduced once Rod Laver Plaza on the lower bank of the river is completed.

"We are also mindful that from time to time other properties ask permission to close the Street for private functions, especially around hotels and cafes (New Year, markets and similar celebrations) and council tries to accommodate them as much as possible.”

Followers of The Cri's Facebook page commented on the closure after they shared the council's road closure announcement.

"That's ridiculous that a public road could be closed for a private event. So what bigshot is getting the special treatment?” Andy Bernard posted.

Jean Holmes posted "So on a busy long weekend they are closing off a major attraction (our revitalised river bank) and restricting access and parking for local businesses for a private function. I agree not on.”