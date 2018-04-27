What Rocky shoppers can expect when Aldi opens

AS CONSTRUCTION continues on Aldi's south Rockhampton store, the supermarket giant is yet to confirm an opening date for its sister store on the north side of town.

They have, however, revealed details on what eager Central Queensland shoppers can expect when the stores become the region's first.

The sod is yet to be turned at the North Rockhampton site near Spotlight on Yaamba Rd after Stockland Property Management launched legal action against the development application earlier this year.

Aldi Property Director Brendan Geary with Mayor Margaret Stelow looking over plans for the Aldi store which is to be built next to Fantastic Furniture on Gladstone Road. Chris Ison ROK160217caldi2

A Stockland's spokesperson has previously said the appeal was based on the view that the application conflicted with the planning scheme Strategic Framework, Zone and Zone Precinct Provisions of the Rockhampton Region Planning Scheme 2015.

Following mediation and court hearings, the legal action was then withdrawn.

However the legal setback has not deterred the supermarket giant from forging ahead.

An Aldi spokesperson said based on their experience in regional Queensland communities they know local residents appreciate the competition they bring.

"By having two stores, we can show even more of the community our high-quality products and unbeatable value," they said.

"At this stage however, an opening date for Aldi North Rockhampton has not been confirmed."

The spokesperson said once the new store is open, Rockhampton shoppers will have access to the same grocery products and popular special buys, together with fresh fruit, vegetables and bread delivered daily.

Work at the South Rockhampton site near Fantastic Furniture is clearly visible, but again an open date is yet to be announced.

"The store will also feature a number of recently introduced innovations, with greater space for fresh produce, better product displays, improved navigation and a modern interior store design," they said.

Aldi construction site on Gladstone Road, Rockhampton. Chris Ison ROK280318caldi2

New features will include redesigned shelving, expanded wooden produce bays, as well as extended energy efficient chillers.

"As energy management remains a key priority for Aldi, the store will have energy efficient LED lighting," the spokesperson said.

"We look forward to updating the community as our plans progress."