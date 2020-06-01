Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The number of people allowed per venue needs to increase before Rockhampton Touch competitions return. Picture: File
The number of people allowed per venue needs to increase before Rockhampton Touch competitions return. Picture: File
Sport

What Rocky Touch needs for its comps to restart

Pam McKay
, pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
1st Jun 2020 3:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TOUCH: Rockhampton Touch competitions will not restart until the 100 people per venue limit is increased.

That figure is set down for Stage 3 of the government’s roadmap to easing COVID-19 restrictions, which applies from July 10.

RTA’s management committee met last week to discuss the state of play in Rockhampton. Administrator Denise Edwards said members agreed that that number would have to at least double before competitions resumed.

There are about 90 teams in the Monday night senior mixed and Wednesday night senior grade competitions.

“With groups of only 100 people allowed, that means we could have just three games at a time,” she said.

“To cater for all of our teams, we would need to allocate at least seven time slots each night and that is certainly not possible.

“We just have to remain patient.

“We’d certainly like to be back by the middle of August but, again, we have to wait and see what decisions are made.

“We are keen to get everybody back playing and will certainly be ready to go once restrictions allow us to do that.”

Edwards said about six rounds had been played in the senior competitions so they would “pick up where they left off”. That would mean one season, rather than two, with a likely end date in November.

However, the Friday night junior competition would start afresh, with nominations to be called for teams and players in divisions from six and under through to 14 and under.

More stories

READ: Theft ‘kick in the guts’ for junior sports club

READ: Harry’s dream debut with Tigers

READ: How the revised AFL Capricornia season will look

READ: Snake Pit’s fighters on front foot despite COVID

covid-19 rockhampton touch assocation touch
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New business opportunities created from online retail surge

        premium_icon New business opportunities created from online retail surge

        Business Blu Couriers has driver opportunities available, a flexible work option powered by a smartphone app.

        Dire warning as criminals target the vulnerable

        premium_icon Dire warning as criminals target the vulnerable

        Crime Rocky woman shares scam warning amid fears for at-risk individuals as more fall...

        Next week’s Rockhampton show holiday back in limbo

        premium_icon Next week’s Rockhampton show holiday back in limbo

        News Council is now requesting it be changed from June 11 to August 14

        Residents asked to prepare before bushfire conditions worsen

        premium_icon Residents asked to prepare before bushfire conditions worsen

        News Fire crews have responded to several bushfires over recent weeks.