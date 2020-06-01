What Rocky Touch needs for its comps to restart

The number of people allowed per venue needs to increase before Rockhampton Touch competitions return. Picture: File

TOUCH: Rockhampton Touch competitions will not restart until the 100 people per venue limit is increased.

That figure is set down for Stage 3 of the government’s roadmap to easing COVID-19 restrictions, which applies from July 10.

RTA’s management committee met last week to discuss the state of play in Rockhampton. Administrator Denise Edwards said members agreed that that number would have to at least double before competitions resumed.

There are about 90 teams in the Monday night senior mixed and Wednesday night senior grade competitions.

“With groups of only 100 people allowed, that means we could have just three games at a time,” she said.

“To cater for all of our teams, we would need to allocate at least seven time slots each night and that is certainly not possible.

“We just have to remain patient.

“We’d certainly like to be back by the middle of August but, again, we have to wait and see what decisions are made.

“We are keen to get everybody back playing and will certainly be ready to go once restrictions allow us to do that.”

Edwards said about six rounds had been played in the senior competitions so they would “pick up where they left off”. That would mean one season, rather than two, with a likely end date in November.

However, the Friday night junior competition would start afresh, with nominations to be called for teams and players in divisions from six and under through to 14 and under.

