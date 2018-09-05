What this top cop takes from a career in the service

OVER the course of nearly four decades in the police force Superintendent Ronald Van Saane has seen the best and worst of people.

He has worked serious major crimes as a detective and spearheaded a police movement to reduce domestic violence.

Only last Saturday, Supt Van Saane was involved in an investigation into a fatal shooting at Norman Gardens.

But it is how communities come together in times of crisis that Supt Van Saane remembers most fondly.

"As a senior officer at Gympie and Rockhampton it's been working through disasters and seeing the way communities respond that has really been something that's amazed me during my career," he said.

"The resilience they show - people never give up."

Supt Van Saane began his policing career in 1981. On Tuesday, Queensland Governor Paul de Jersey awarded Supt Van Saane the Australian Police Medal to recognise his contributions to policing and the regional communities across the state he has served in.

"It's a real honour to be given an Australian Policing Award. It is something to really be proud of," he said.

"Part of it that really means a lot to me was the fact it was peer-nominated. That really means a lot to me."

Queensland Police Commissioner Ian Stewart said he was proud to see accomplished and respected officers given the prestigious award.

"Today was a day that all Queensland can be proud of," he said.

Mr de Jersey said being recognised with an Australian Police Medal showed dedication to making Queensland a safer place.

"To our Australian Police Medal recipients - I thank you for your outstanding service to the state, from our rural, regional and remote communities, to our major cities and metropolitan areas," he said.

"Your unshakable sense of professionalism, integrity and enthusiasm is a credit to you all, and indeed to the uniform you represent. All aspects of policing in our State are enhanced by your collective actions, abilities and attributes.

"I also congratulate you all wholeheartedly for your ongoing work in your respective communities, and also for your willingness to lead, educate and inform the next generation of men and women from the Queensland Police Service. Thank you." -NewsRegional