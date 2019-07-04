What should happen to Rockhampton's deer population?

DRIVERS who use a North Rockhampton road say dodging deer is just every day practice.

Following yesterday's story about the need for more road signs to warn drivers of deer on Lakes Creek Rd, more than 100 people have shared their stories on The Morning Bulletin Facebook page.

Read yesterday's story here: Rocky deer population poses deadly risk

Marc Coyle said he works with 10 other men who use the road daily - all of them have hit deer.

"It's only a matter of time until one goes through someone's windscreen and kills someone. I see them every day," Marc said.

He said rather than culling the animals, roadside vegetation should be cleared to improve visibility for drivers.

"You'll have a way better chance at seeing them coming and they also might not go as close to the road as they do," he said.

Tony Hales said he's had many encounters with deer - some of which have been close calls.

"I've seen up to seven at one time near the old Lakes Creek station," Tony said.

"I drive a lot at night and have almost hit them quite a few times."

Tony wasn't alone, Jenny Reynolds, Steven Finn and Dalyce McKay have all nearly hit deer while driving on the road.

Anna Thinee said she recently came head-on with a buck bigger than a car.

"A huge buck, bigger than the four-wheeled-drive in front of me ran out across the road and stopped in front of us for easily 15 minutes before continuing to the park on the other side," Anna Thinee said.

"So beautiful and majestic but I can see how they could easily destroy a car. First one I've ever seen and I've lived here my whole life."

Lakes Creek Rd resident Roslyn Svensen said people needed to slow down to avoid accidents.

"After several accidents we approached the Main Roads department to see if they would put warning signs along the road. They did so but it hasn't slowed idiots down at all," Roslyn wrote.

She said the deer needed to be culled to stop the population increasing - she has spotted 16 trotting together.

While some residents have called for them to be culled, others said avoiding accidents was the responsibility of the driver.

Julie Davies said the deer posed no danger to those driving the speed limit.

"If you're a sensible law-abiding driver, you normally have plenty of time to slow or stop after spotting them," Julie said.

The deer weren't just causing problems for drivers, Lakes Creek resident Susan Hagan said they were a major issue.

"We have had a problem with deer since we got here," Susan wrote.

"They come into the yard and trash our trees by rubbing their antlers on them."

Rockhampton Regional Council have been contacted for comment.

More reader's comments:

Caroline Felicity Storer - I see them all the time along Lakes Creek Road. FREAKED!!! Me out the first time I seen one as i didn't know we had them here he was HUGE!

Donna Stenhouse - They the deer are in the area ..in vesty st ..I walked out the yard and was 10 in meat works paddock they have been in the area for yrs and always in our yard at night and been numerous smashed car windows and damaged cars from them

Rachel Titmarsh - In laws always have them on their property. The kids love it especially at Christmas time

Jenny Hurlock-Brown - An introduced animal that is not native to the area and should be removed

Douglas Rodgers - Yes! I've seen them around Nerimberra. Imagine if there were enough of them for hunting tours in the Berserkers!

Join the conversation in comments below or in the Facebook post: