What tasty changes are in store for this popular Rocky cafe?

TASTY BREW: Gus' Coffee owner Gus Korda celebrates opening weekend at his third store. His father Gus, who the businesses is named for, is pictured in the background.

THE business was named in honour of the coffee dates Gus Korde would have with his late father.

Now as the cafe expands to its third store, Gus believes it's a place his father would have been proud to visit.

Most importantly, Gus said his dad would have loved the coffee.

Gus' Coffee opened in Northside Plaza four years ago, since then it has grown to include franchises in Stockland Rockhampton and now a large space in George St.

Each location has paid homage to Gus' father, also Gus, with a photo wallpaper featuring him forming the cafe's backdrop.

The new location will also see the business branch out with a dessert bar menu and late opening hours until 10pm, linking in with neighbouring ice cream store Baskin Robbins.

It's a line Gus said the company was still working on, but would include waffles, churros and affagato ranges.

"What we're trying to do here is just have a real ambience, a place to meet and a place people can come and just feel like they don't have to rush out of,” Gus said.

"We've still got a vision for a specific food line.

"We always wanted to do desserts and we've also got an amazing lunch offering in mind, but that will come later too.

"This site worked well with that in mind

"Hopefully our dessert menu will be up to the community's standards.

"We really want to do something amazing with our desserts.”

While there are no more franchises planned for Rockhampton, Gus said he would love to see the business expand down south.