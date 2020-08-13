What TCC can take out of their Kirwan clash

RUGBY LEAGUE: They lost the game but The Cathedral College can take some positives from their performance against Kirwan State High on Wednesday, says coach Mick Busby.

“We matched them physically, we played football, we played what was in front us and we did score some good tries,” he said.

“We just let ourselves down in the first 15 to 20 minutes. It wasn’t through lack of effort; the boys didn’t give up.

“They were really disappointed which is a good thing because it means will is there.

“We’ve got to realise that against those better sides – and they’re the national champions - you have to play the whole 60 minutes.”

For the second week in a row, TCC produced a courageous second-half fightback but it was not enough this time.

They put on 22 points in the second half but they just had too much ground to make up after trailing 30-6 at half-time.

Centre Kurtis Farr has been one of The Cathedral College’s best in the Aaron Payne Cup and he scored a double in the loss to Kirwan State High yesterday.

Kirwan stormed out of the gates, scoring their first try in the second minute.

Their left-edge combination was devastating, exposing TCC’s defence with numbers and speed.

They were well in command of the game at half-time but a positional change for TCC centre Kurtis Farr, who switched from the left to the right, proved a stroke of genius.

He terrorised Kirwan’s defence, running in two of TCC’s four second-half tries.

Farr was again one of TCC’s leading contributors, along with fullback Germaine Bulsey, hooker Jai Hansen and second rower Tyler Conroy.

TCC are sitting in second with two wins and a loss, and a win next week will guarantee them a top-three finish.

They play Mackay State High and St Brendan’s in their last two games.

“They’ll be two hard games. We’ll just take each one as it comes and we won’t be underestimating anyone.

“We came out of yesterday’s game injury-free so we’ll reassess things and go from there.

“We’ve got to keep playing well and hopefully we get another crack at Kirwan come finals time.”

Aaron Payne Cup Round 3 results

KIRWAN HIGH 46 (Jesse Yallop 2, Jeremiah Nanai 2, Max Hayley, Tyreece Woods, Manihi Maurangi, Jayk Gwydir tries; Harley Taylor 7/8 goals) d THE CATHEDRAL COLLEGE 28 (Kurtis Farr 2, Ben Geiger, Tyler Conroy, Germaine Bulsey tries; Ben Geiger 4/5 goals)

ST PATRICK’S COLLEGE 14 (Hugh Arthur, Brady Hazeldein tries; Bailey Black 2 goals, 1 penalty) d ST BRENDAN’S COLLEGE 10 (Harry Gray, Ilami Buli tries; Jye Marriott goal)

IGNATIUS PARK COLLEGE 42 (Pegoraro, Rolf, Knox, Vailailo, Hampton, Bourke, Duffy; goals Duffy 7) d MACKAY STATE HIGH SCHOOL 8 (Harch 2)

