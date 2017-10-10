What the Adani announcement has done to CQ house market

DESSERTED Rockhampton open houses have turned into bustling hubs of investors all keen to secure a slice in the region's potential mining boom.

REIQ Rockhampton chairman Noel Livingston was one of many agents in Central Queensland excited about the spike in market interest on the back of Adani's bombshell FIFO Hub announcement.

Mr Livingston had already received interested inquiries from existing clients since news lapped at their doorsteps last Thursday that Rockhampton was one of two FIFO bases for the massive mine.

The deal secured 1700 new jobs for the Rockhampton region to supercharge Central Queensland economy and sky-rocket the housing market.

CONGRATULATIONS: Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow shakes hands with Adani chairman Gautam Adani. Contributed

Mr Livingstone said this announcement has put a shine back in the gloomy market.

"We are approaching this announcement very positively given the amount of people moving away from Rocky," he said.

"Although the change will take time to be properly noticed it has already put confidence back in the market."

At least a third of people looking to get one of the 3300 construction jobs on offer at Adani's Carmichael coal mine will have to live within the Rockhampton Regional Council's boundaries.

Ray White Gracemere agent Wendy Houston was ecstatic the plethora of vacant houses outside of Rocky were among those boundaries and getting huge attention online since the big announcement.

Ray White Gracemere sales and marketing consultant Wendy Houston.

"Reports are showing that Gracemere houses are at the top of the search lists on real estate websites and increased by over 100 views," she said.

"We have already had calls from a couple of investors enquiring about what to expect from this deal.

"It's extraordinary that we are getting this traffic and we can only imagine what's going to happen when employment starts being confirmed."

According to RP Database, five houses had already sold in Gracemre bwtween &180,000 and $400,000 since the announcement.

Wendy said rental vacancies in Gracemere had dropped from 8.9% to below 5% in the last few months and were expected to keep decreasing.

"We haven't seen these figures in a very long time and are excited to see those houses fill up," she said.

Adani has specified job applicants for Rockhampton's share of 1700 jobs must must live within the local government area.

Despite this, Yeppoon Real Estate principal Esme Coren said the Yeppoon housing market was a fresh perspective for people choosing to live the Capricorn Coast lifestyle.

Ms Coren has already received a couple of overseas investor inquiries among a stack of locals hoping to whip up a piece of paradise.

Yeppoon Real Estate principal and owner Esme Coren at one of their rental properties. Amy Haydock

"Just in the last week we have seen double the amount of offers on homes for sale and double the amount of rented family homes and days on market a lot shorter," she said.

"Even though there has been increased interest from out of town clients and even a couple of enquiries from overseas, the large majority of Contracts of Sale are from clients living locally.

"Some have also been from Rockhampton and within four-hour drive of Yeppoon."

Esme said although Yeppoon was not included in the initial base area, the coast would welcome the home of many sub-contractors and associated businesses team members.