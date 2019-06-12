Menu
The Moon at Parkes
News

What the Moon landing means to you

12th Jun 2019 4:09 PM

Fifty years ago this July the world paused in awe as mankind achieved something truly extraordinary - the Moon landing.

As Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin walked on the surface, Australians joined all other nations looking to the heavens in wonder. They also looked to their TV screens, followed the Apollo 11 expedition on radio and devoured newspaper reports.

And Aussies did more than observe - scientists at the observatory stations in Parkes and Honeysuckle Creek played a vital role in making the mission a success.

Share your story … what were you doing when Buzz Aldrin (above) walked on the Moon? Send us your memories and thoughts, plus any photos, below. Credit: NASA
Many of those ordinary people who watched felt July 20 1969 (united time co-ordinated - it was already July 21 in Australia) was one of the most important days of their life; and for those born later, the Moon landing is no less significant.

As we approach that anniversary we are asking readers to share their memories and thoughts of the time. Together with our sister publications around the world - among them The Times in London and America's Wall Street Journal and New York Post - we will in the weeks to come publish an edited selection of those recollections and tributes.

How it was reported … The Advertiser newspaper on July 22, 1969.
If you weren't alive at the time, we'd still love to read your opinion on the landing; and do ask older friends or relatives for their input as well.

Please use the form below. Write as much or as little as you like; you can even share photos.

Think of it as a small step for you … but a giant leap for recording our shared history.

