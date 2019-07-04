What the new landfill tax means for farmers

Queenslanders produced enough waste to fill almost 9000 Olympic-sized swimming pools in the 2017-18 financial year.

Queenslanders produced enough waste to fill almost 9000 Olympic-sized swimming pools in the 2017-18 financial year. Marc Stapelberg

THE new landfill tax introduced this week means changes for farmers and rural communities.

Queensland Farmers' Federation encouraged farmers to consider how the new levy would impact their business.

The Waste Levy will be set at $75 per tonne for general waste, increasing to $155 per tonne for category 1 regulated wastes sent to landfill.

It will include 39 local government areas and cover 90 per cent of Queensland's population.

QFF president Stuart Armitage said the agricultural sector was continuing to demonstrate stewardship of the resources it used and maximised recycling opportunities across the industry.

"Farmers should be aware that while the waste levy does not apply to recyclable materials, many animal effluent and residues, including abattoir effluent and poultry and fish processing wastes are still classed as regulated wastes and will attract the higher charge if sent for disposal," Mr Armitage said.

QFF has been working with farmers and rural communities to recognise the importance of farm sustainability and to grow and develop the resource recovery sector in Queensland.

"While the levy provides opportunities for the development of the resource recovery sector in Queensland, it is essential that funding from the disposal levy is returned to regional communities to build infrastructure, support jobs, and stimulate new and domestic markets for recovered materials," Mr Armitage said.

The levy will have no direct impact on most households.

However, local councils will be provided with an additional payment to offset the cost of the levy for households with a different commercial waste collection service, including rural residents.

