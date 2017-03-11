What the numbers say for Qld's small businesses

THREE of Central Queensland's traditionally strong sectors have continued to struggle over the 2015-16 financial year.

While mining, agriculture and manufacturing are battling challenging market conditions, healthcare specialists, tradies and financial gurus are the "positive story" for Queensland's small business community.

According to the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Queensland, health care and social assistance lead the charge with 5.14% growth with 23,144 small businesses operating as at June 2016 compared to 22,012 in July.

Financial and insurance services were up 4.91%, followed by accommodation and food services up 3.25%, then education and training up 3.09%,

On the other end of the spectrum primary industries are on the decline; agriculture (-1.3%), mining (-3.1%) and manufacturing (-0.5%).

The Australian Bureau of Statistics small business data, released this week, shows retail businesses had also reduced by -1.0%, but actual sales picked up later in the year.

Recent data from CCIQ in the Queensland Economic Update shows the state's retail trade has recorded three straight months of nation-leading growth, with a record $9.2 billion retail spend at Christmas, posting an increase of 3.9 per cent in the 12 months to January 1.

New businesses that reflect confidence in the CQ retail sector are up-market bar and brewery Headricks Lane and national retail giant Harris Scarfe, which is opening a large Rockhampton store in Stockland Rockhampton.