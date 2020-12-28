What the weather gods will bring us for New Years

2020 will close with the bang of thunder and rain while the New Year is set to start with light rain, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Forecasts show there is a 90 per cent chance of rain around Rockhampton on Wednesday, and continued storms inland throughout the rest of the New Year.

BOM’s Rosa Hoff said there remained a chance of severe storms, possibly damaging winds and rain around the Central Highlands and Coalfields the next few days.

As the low pressure trough, which was dragging muggy air inland, moves around Wednesday, the rain should begin to spread further along the east coast.

The region west of Barcaldine has received the most rain during December, driving temperatures five or six degrees further down than the annual average.

January was predicted to return to “fairly average” summer temperatures.

Central Queensland’s current high fire risk should improve as humidity rises the next few days, but don’t forget the sunscreen.

The UV index will be extreme through to New Year’s Eve.

Rockhampton might receive up to 45mm rain on Wednesday, and about half that Tuesday and Thursday.

Isolated areas around the Coalfield could receive up to 60mm over the same period, with the best chance of heavy falls north of Blackwater.