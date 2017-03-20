What this Rocky woman did outside cop shop

DIRECTLY outside the North Rockhampton Police Station is probably the worst place in town to assault someone.

Rockhampton woman Latasha Anne Weazel learned the hard way for her actions on August 18, 2016.

Weazel pleaded guilty to the unlawful assault on another in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court this morning.

Police Prosecutor Josh McLennan told the court the female complainant had observed Weazel following them which prompted them to head to the police station.

Clearly undeterred, Weazel followed and approached the complainant's vehicle.

"She walked up to the vehicle, saw that the driver's window was down and punched her in the side of the jaw,” the court heard.

"The complainant sustained immediate pain and bruising.

"A police officer witnessed the whole assault and she was attained at a later date.

"She declined to interview with police.”

Representing herself, Weazel said her family had endured "ongoing issues” with another family.

She said the victim had picked on her son.

It was the second time in three years Weazel had been charged with assault.

Magistrate Mark Morrow's advice was simple.

"You need to calm down. I suggest you leave these matters for someone else to solve,” Mr Morrow said.

"It is not the first time you have done this and you know the consequences. Don't lose your temper enough to punch someone.”

Weazel was fined $1,000 and a conviction was recorded.