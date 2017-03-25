What to do this weekend to prepare for wild weather

SES volunteers use sandbags to divert water around a home in Yeppoon.

IN THE past week, Rockhampton SES received 50 calls for help in the region.

With another deluge set to hit Capricornia next week as Cyclone Debbie crosses the North Queensland coast, Rockhampton SES controller Eddie Cowie is urging home owners to prepare for the worst and prevent problems becoming emergencies.

Some areas of the Capricorn Coast saw falls in excess of 300mm over the week and there are predictions a further 100-200mm could hit next week.

With rain clearing over the weekend, Mr Cowie said there were several things residents could do to prepare their homes for the rain:

SES tend to a leaking roof. Allan Reinikka ROK220317ases1

Know the hazards around your property, from drainage issues to problems with water run off from neighbours

If you need them, purchase sandbags and fill them. If you can't get hold of sandbags, use two plastic grocery bags in their place

Assess your property for trees at risk of dropping branches

Keep an eye on your street and know the drainage. If there's a blockage or issue, contact council immediately

If during the rain event your home starts to flood or the roof leaks, call the SES on 132 500 and start moving your property out of harm's way if possible

Keep your property, especially the roof, well maintained

Look for the latest weather updates and news bulletins

If you're travelling, plan ahead and know what conditions are expected along the way. Don't get caught out between two flooded creeks or wait until the storm arrives to think of a Plan B

Check your emergency kit is stocked with batteries, torches, portable radio and a first aid kit