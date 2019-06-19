What to expect from Toni Childs's upcoming Rocky gig

RETROSPECTIVE: As she celebrates 30 years in the music industry, acclaimed songstress Toni Childs will return to Rockhampton for her Retrospective tour next Wednesday.

RETROSPECTIVE: As she celebrates 30 years in the music industry, acclaimed songstress Toni Childs will return to Rockhampton for her Retrospective tour next Wednesday.

IT'S been 30 years since Toni Childs' most popular album Union was released and a lot has changed for the star, but one thing is for sure, her passion for music is the same.

Taking her Retrospective tour regionally, the three-time Grammy and one-time Emmy winner will perform at Pilbeam Theatre at the end of the month.

Childs will spend the first hour of her concert reacquainting the audience with some of her favourite songs from albums Union, House of Hope, the Women's Boat and Keep the Faith.

The second hour will be an exploration of her newest music, including some that won't be available until 2025.

Childs likened her concert to eating a box of chocolates.

"When you open a box of chocolates, you eat all your favourites first, right?

"Just like that, we will be playing all the fan favourites first and then we will come back and I'll play music from Citizen's of the Planet, which won't be released until 2025, so we have music from the future.

"Than we play four songs from It's a Beautiful Noise, which officially gets released next year and will be touring next year in Australia and around the world,” she said.

From an industry that once was packed full of recording studios and labels, she said now there were fewer now and that meant one or two companies were now responsible for producing most of the music or stars that emerged.

Personally, Childs has made great strides in her career.

"For me, I have my own touring company, I am really running my own show, and I guess I am proving now that you can be an independent artist and you can do what you want to do,” she said.

"It has always been about believing in yourself and being really good at what you do, being a good storyteller, and being really honest and sincere about your journey.”

Even though it's been 30 years, Childs doesn't quite feel nostalgic.

"I do have these moments where I share some information about the song, but really, I am just singing,” she said.

"I have always said that these songs just hit this place inside of me and it is as if it hasn't been 30 years that passed by.

"When you have really good music, and I am singing on top of the music I wrote and I produced, it's like driving a Ferrari and singing on top of that. It's the best feeling in the world.”

Childs will perform at the Pilbeam Theatre in Rockhampton on Wednesday, June 26.

Visit www.seeitlive.com.au for more information.