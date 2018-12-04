What the Toowoomba Second Range Crossing will be known as

The Toowoomba Second Range Crossing will be known as the Toowoomba Bypass.

The Toowoomba Second Range Crossing will be known as the Toowoomba Bypass. Nev Madsen

THE entire length of the Toowoomba Second Range Crossing, from the Warrego Highway intersection at Helidon in the south, to the Gore Highway intersection at Athol in the west, will officially be known as the Toowoomba Bypass.

A spokesman for Queensland Transport Minister Mark Bailey confirmed the name yesterday afternoon, but said the name for different sections of the road and its associated infrastructure had not yet been finalised by the Department of Transport.

Sources close to the project told The Chronicle a large section of the road is expected to be known as Multuggerah Way, as suggested by the road's naming committee.

Toowoomba Second Range Crossing December Flyover: Nexus shared this video of the TSRC construction site.

On September 12, 1843, Multuggerah led around 100 indigenous warriors in an ambush of three wagons heading up the Range. This turned into a battle between the group and colonialists, which moved to Table Top Mountain, known then as One Tree Hill. This battle was known as the Battle of One Tree Hill.

Multuggerah is believed to have been killed in a battle at Glenore Grove near Ipswich in July 1846.

Several major pieces of infrastructure on the project, such as bridges, overpasses and more are expected to be named after prominent people from the region.

The names were chosen by the naming committee following public consultation, which included involvement from schools and local community groups.

Early in the naming process Mr Bailey ruled out calling the crossing Rangey McRangeFace.

A marathon (42km) will be held on the crossing on the morning of September 8, which will also include the options for a 5km, 10km and 21km run. The marathon, which will start at 6am, is being organised by the Toowoomba Road Runners group.