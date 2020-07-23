What Tougher will have to shoot to defend Yeppoon title

ON COURSE: Trevor Tougher, pictured after the Keppel Zone men’s pennants final at Rockhampton, will be out to defend his Yeppoon Open title this weekend.

GOLF: Trevor Tougher will have to keep a red-hot field at bay if he is to claim back-to-back Yeppoon Open titles this weekend.

He claimed the 2019 crown with a four-under par 138 and believes it will take a score similar - or possibly better - to get the win this time around.

A field of 151 golfers will take to the Yeppoon Golf Course for the two-day event.

There is a host of strong contenders, including last year’s runner-up Ben Swaffield, who has been honing his skills on a scholarship at Alabama State University in the US.

Other serious prospects will be Biloela’s Adam Mollis and Dylan Parish, Yeppoon’s Boyd Watts and rising star Isaak Jensen, Blackwater’s Ashley O’Neil and Rockhampton’s Richie Pershouse.

Biloela's Adam Mollis is sure to be in the mix this weekend.

Tougher is fresh from captaining Yeppoon’s Division 1 team in last weekend’s final of the Keppel Zone men’s pennants, where he scored a solid win over Rockhampton’s Damien Ling.

He will be looking for similar form this weekend.

“This would be one of the best Yeppoon Open fields we’ve had for ages,” Tougher said.

“There are some really good golfers so it will be interesting to see who comes out on top.

“I played really well last Sunday (in the pennants final) so I’m feeling pretty confident.

“It was really good to get that win. It was a tough game. I was three down through five and I just stuck in there to win it two and one.”

Tougher is playing off plus three and said the key to success at Yeppoon was driving straight.

“It’s a pretty tight course so if you can keep it on the fairway and hit a few greens you’re a chance to shoot a really good score,” he said.

“I’m thinking probably four to six under will win it this weekend.”

Tougher said he got serious about his golf when he made the move from Melbourne to Yeppoon in 1993.

He has since won a host of titles, some of them multiple times.

“I love the competitive side of golf but I really enjoy the social side as well,” he said.

