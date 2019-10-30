What was in his system when he was found slumped over a steering wheel?

CQUNIVERSITY staff had a surprise when they arrived at work on May 29 – they found a male slumped over a steering wheel with the engine still running.

Beau James Watts, 23, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on October 29 to one count of being in charge of a vehicle while intoxicated by alcohol or drugs.

Police prosecutor Mark Platt said staff noticed the Mazda 3 parked outside CQUniversity on Yaamba Rd at 8.30am on May 29, 2019, and a male slumped over the steering wheel with the engine running.

He said emergency services were called and when police arrived they woke the defendant, who appeared confused and dazed, not knowing how he got there.

Mr Platt said Watts had his seatbelt on.

He said the vehicle was unregistered and had no numberplates.

Mr Platt said tests taken at 11am showed Watts had five different drugs in his system including methamphetamine, amphetamine, diazepam and other prescription medication.

Defence lawyer Jack Blackburn said Watts was doing a diesel fitter apprenticeship, to which magistrate Jeff Clarke asked if Mr Blackburn had any evidence of what his client told him.

Watts called out he didn’t have it on him, but he could get it.

Mr Clarke lectured Watts about calling out in court, saying he should know better, having been in court before.

He then lectured Watts about respect towards the court after catching him rolling his eyes.

Mr Blackburn continued with his submissions, saying Watts was in his second year of apprenticeship with RGM Maintenance, which recently purchased a truck workshop in Parkhurst.

He said Watts could not recall what happened in May and claims he no longer uses illicit substances.

Mr Clarke ordered Watts to pay a $1200 fine and disqualified him from driving for nine months. Convictions were recorded.

