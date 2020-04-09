What to watch over the Easter long weekend

Pixar's Onward has been released to digital after cinemas closed last month.

WITH everyone being urged to stay at home over the Easter long weekend, even more Australians will turn to streaming for entertainment.

From a three-hour doco on Easter chocolate to an inspiring rugby doco and Pixar's latest animated family film, there are plenty of film and TV options across the streaming services.

Here are the highlights of what's on the small screen:

FOR FAMILIES

The Secret Life of Pets 2, Foxtel Now

Max faces some major changes after his owner Katie gets married and now has a child. On a family trip to the countryside, Max meets a farm dog named Rooster, and both attempt to overcome his fears. Meanwhile, Gidget tries to rescue Max's favourite toy from a cat-packed apartment, and Snowball sets on a mission to free a white tiger named Hu from a circus. Read the interview with Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish.

The Main Event, Netflix

When 11-year-old Leo Thompson (Seth Carr) discovers a magical wrestling mask that grants him super strength, he uses it to enter a WWE competition. With the support of his grandmother, Leo will do whatever it takes to achieve his dream of becoming a WWE Superstar.

Onward, digital rental/purchase

Pixar's new film follows two elven brothers, voiced by Chris Pratt and Tom Holland, as they embark on a quest to bring their father back to life for one day. Onward also drops on Disney+ here in Australia on April 24. Read the interview with director Dan Scanlon.

Jumanji: The Next Level, Foxtel Store

The gang is back but the game has changed. As they return to rescue one of their own, the players will have to brave parts unknown from arid deserts to snowy mountains, to escape the world's most dangerous game. Read the review.

FOR CHOCOLATE LOVERS

The Chocolate Factory: Inside Cadbury Australia, Saturday at 7.30pm on SBS and SBS On Demand

This three-hour documentary takes a 'paddock-to-plate' approach by following the Cadbury's popular chocolate Easter eggs and bunnies' journey from the raw ingredients - on the idyllic dairy farms of Tasmania and the sugar plantations of tropical North Queensland - to the factory floor.

Nailed It!, Netflix

The fourth season of this hit baking competition dropped on Netflix earlier this month. .In episode three, titled Indiana Fails and the Temple of Slop, three amateur bakers are challenged to recreate chocolate hatching eggs featuring an animal-shaped cake pop coming out of a chocolate egg.

Extreme Chocolate Makers Easter Special, Foxtel Now

There are Easter eggs and bunnies, struggles, late nights and the occasional breakage as chocolatiers from around the UK to deliver more than 100kg of Easter-themed chocolate heaven.

Bake with Anna Olson, SBS On Demand

From hot cross buns and chocolate bars to caramel and cake cookies, pastry chef Anna Olson showcases her delectable world of baking mastery. In each episode, Anna focuses on a foundation baking skill and builds on it, taking viewers on a learning curve from beginner baker to master.

FOR DRAMA ADDICTS

Parasite, Stan

Find out why this South Korean drama became the first foreign language film to win an Oscar for Best Picture. A poor family, the Kims, con their way into becoming the servants of a rich family. But their easy life gets complicated when their deception is threatened with exposure.

The Banker, AppleTV

In the 1960s two African-American entrepreneurs hire a working-class white man to pretend to be the head of their business empire while they pose as a janitor and chauffeur. Samuel L Jackson and Anthony Mackie helm a terrific cast. Read the review.

Poirot Whodunnit Easter Marathon, Fox Sleuth from 12pm Friday

Actor David Suchet has portrayed Agatha Christie's meticulous Belgian detective Hercule Poirot for 25 years. Get your Poirot fix with this marathon of iconic episodes from the long-running British drama.

Tigertail, Netflix

Pin-Jui is a free-spirited yet impoverished young Taiwanese factory worker, who makes the difficult decision to leave his homeland - and the woman he loves - behind in order to seek better opportunities in America. But years of monotonous work and an arranged marriage devoid of love or compassion leave an older Pin-Jui a shadow of his former self.

SOMETHING TO MAKE YOU LAUGH

All Talk: Celia Pacquola, Amazon Prime Video

This was a highlight amongst the 600-plus shows at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, earning Celia a nomination for the 2018 Melbourne Comedy Festival Award for Most Outstanding Show. Sharp, frank, honest, deft and smart, Celia takes stories in unexpected and delightful directions. Read the interview with Celia.

Drunk History, 10Play

This scripted comedy series takes Australia's rich, and often surprising, history and retells it through the tipsy words of much-loved comedians and entertainers via the slightly distorted bottom of a beer or wine glass. These hilarious and skewed historic stories are then re-enacted by a cast of comedic geniuses, who use lip sync to bring these dusty tales to life.

Barry, Foxtel Now

Bill Hader stars in this dark comedy and an ex-marine turned hit man who arrives in Hollywood for a job but decides that acting is more his thing and hires acting coach Gene Cousineau (Henry Winkler).

FOR SPORTS NUTS

Adam Hills: Take His Legs, 10Play

This doco tells the remarkable story of the birth of Physical Disability Rugby League (PDRL) in the UK, and the rise of the Warrington Wolves PDRL team, from open trial, to World Champions in just six months.

The Test: A New Era for Australia's Team, Amazon Prime Video

Picking up immediately after the incident in South Africa that led to an outpouring of disappointment and shock around the world, The Test ives viewers an inside look into the highs and lows of the long road back in the Australian Men's Cricket Team team's fight to regain the respect of world cricket

Formula 1: Drive to Survive, Netflix

From the makers of Senna and Amy, this series follows the high-stakes and adrenaline fuelled action of the fastest sport in the world. Only 20 drivers get to compete in Formula 1 and with some of the sport's top names racing for new teams, 2019 proved to be a season of broken alliances and renewed rivalries.

FOR SCI-FI FANS

Westworld, Foxtel Now

This complex sci-fi thriller requires some serious brain power and there's no better time to dive in, either from season one or the current third season, than when you have the time to give it your full attention. With just a few episodes left, will Dolores follow through with her plans for Incite before she can be stopped? Read the interview with Luke Hemsworth.

Altered Carbon season 2, Netflix

Takeshi Kovacs (Anthony Mackie), the lone surviving soldier of a group of elite interstellar warriors, continuing his centuries old quest to find his lost love Quellcrist Falconer. After decades of planet-hopping and searching the galaxy, Kovacs finds himself recruited back to his home planet of Harlan's World with the promise of finding Quell.

Tales from the Loop, Amazon Prime Video

The townspeople who live above The Loop, a machine built to unlock and explore the mysteries of the universe, experience things previously consigned to the realm of science fiction in this adaptation of a series of artworks by Simon Stalenhag.