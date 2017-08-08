25°
'What we do is beautiful...but it's not legal'

Shayla Bulloch | 8th Aug 2017 2:14 PM
Deb Edwards-Brown, owner of Cloud Nine Celebrant Services said she had the best job in the world travelling to beautiful locations with amazing people.
Deb Edwards-Brown, owner of Cloud Nine Celebrant Services said she had the best job in the world travelling to beautiful locations with amazing people. Shayla Bulloch

YEPPOON-based wedding celebrant Deb Edwards-Brown says she has the best job in the world...but it could be even better.

Deb can't wait for the day she can help Central Queensland's same-sex couples marry.

The owner of Cloud Nine Celebrant Services said she had performed numerous ceremonies for same-sex couples but the reality was that they weren't legally recognised.

After the rejection of a free vote in parliament, The Turnbull Government announced today that a $122m voluntary postal ballot vote would be held on November 25 for the amendment of the Marriage Act.

Deb said the continued arguments on the proceedings of a law change frustrated her, not only as a celebrant, but as a human being.

"I get so frustrated with this because it doesn't matter who you are, we need to believe in equality,” she said.

"A lot of couples are waiting in the hope that it might come around soon.”

Deb provided some touching photos of a commitment ceremony she held last year and said she was reminded of how beautiful the day was between the two women.

Sharon Graham-Hohn and Stacey Graham-Hohn were wedded by Deb in a beautiful commitment ceremony last year.
Sharon Graham-Hohn and Stacey Graham-Hohn were wedded by Deb in a beautiful commitment ceremony last year. Leash Edwards-IMAGES TO REMEMBER

"What we do is beautiful, but the reality is it's not legal and that's devastating,” Deb said.

"Every other aspect of the ceremony is like a wedding and to the couple - it is their wedding.”

Deb said her first same-sex commitment ceremony was in 2013. These days the number of ceremonies are on par with vow renewals.

"From beginning to end we do the same rituals like exchanging rings and vows and if a person walked by they'd think it was a wedding,” Deb said.

"When the amendment finally comes through I can not wait.”

Although the political process had been unnecessarily messy, Deb said that she was excited that after so long action was being made.

"Bring it on!” she said.

"It's going to diversify everything I do as a celebrant and everything I am as a person too as I will meet more amazing people.”

Deb said that if the law eventually changed she would officially tie the knot of her previous same-sex couples for a nominal price.

"I have the best job in the world I can't wait for it to evolve even more,” she said.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  celebrant deb edwards-brown marriage act marriage equality

