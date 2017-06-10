What will become of old Mt Chalmers school?

MT CHALMERS residents can have their say on the future of the old school at a community meeting Sunday.

Locals are invited to discuss a number of proposed options for the building, after Livingstone Shire Council purchased the Mt Chalmers School, principal's house and associated land including the oval from the State Government in 2014.

The land purchase aimed to keep the venue open to the community for historical society displays, existing library and the bridge which provides a creek crossing during floods.

Two main options are set to be discussed at the meeting.

The first option is that the council 'gift' the school building to a Mt Chalmers-based Incorporated Community Group.

The second is the sale of the building only, located on approximately 4000m sq of land, while the balance of land and old principal's residence is retained for the community.

Livingstone mayor Bill Ludwig said the meeting was an opportunity for the community to provide their feedback.

"The Mt Chalmers School holds a special place in the shire's history, and has been the heart of the Mt Chalmers community for many years,” Cr Ludwig said.

"Council wants to ensure residents have the opportunity to have their say on the future of this establishment, and provide feedback on the option that they would prefer.

"If the community elects council to 'gift' the school to a community group, they will be required to take on full responsibility around maintenance and future use.

"Any such group will need to demonstrate that it has the capacity to manage the building and enjoys the support of the broader Mt Chalmers community.

"Alternatively, the sale of the school building would see funding to be spent on the upgrade of community amenities in Mt Chalmers on the balance land.”

Cr Ludwig said this option would see the principal's residence, oval and balance land retained by the council and the continued use of these areas for existing community purposes.

"Other community halls and facilities across the shire including Byfield, Marlborough, The Caves, Keppel Sands and Cawarral are all in line with arrangements outlined in Option 1, holding community ownership and management of the facility as a community meeting place or function centre,” Cr Ludwig said.

"In these areas, the facilities are community owned and Council assists the community committees who run them to apply for grants and subsidies to undertake upgrades and maintenance activities.”

Residents will have three weeks to provide their choice.