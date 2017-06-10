25°
News

What will become of old Mt Chalmers school?

10th Jun 2017 3:00 PM
Old Mt Chalmers School has become overgrown.
Old Mt Chalmers School has become overgrown.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

MT CHALMERS residents can have their say on the future of the old school at a community meeting Sunday.

Locals are invited to discuss a number of proposed options for the building, after Livingstone Shire Council purchased the Mt Chalmers School, principal's house and associated land including the oval from the State Government in 2014.

The land purchase aimed to keep the venue open to the community for historical society displays, existing library and the bridge which provides a creek crossing during floods.

Two main options are set to be discussed at the meeting.

The first option is that the council 'gift' the school building to a Mt Chalmers-based Incorporated Community Group.

The second is the sale of the building only, located on approximately 4000m sq of land, while the balance of land and old principal's residence is retained for the community.

Livingstone mayor Bill Ludwig said the meeting was an opportunity for the community to provide their feedback.

"The Mt Chalmers School holds a special place in the shire's history, and has been the heart of the Mt Chalmers community for many years,” Cr Ludwig said.

"Council wants to ensure residents have the opportunity to have their say on the future of this establishment, and provide feedback on the option that they would prefer.

"If the community elects council to 'gift' the school to a community group, they will be required to take on full responsibility around maintenance and future use.

"Any such group will need to demonstrate that it has the capacity to manage the building and enjoys the support of the broader Mt Chalmers community.

"Alternatively, the sale of the school building would see funding to be spent on the upgrade of community amenities in Mt Chalmers on the balance land.”

Cr Ludwig said this option would see the principal's residence, oval and balance land retained by the council and the continued use of these areas for existing community purposes.

"Other community halls and facilities across the shire including Byfield, Marlborough, The Caves, Keppel Sands and Cawarral are all in line with arrangements outlined in Option 1, holding community ownership and management of the facility as a community meeting place or function centre,” Cr Ludwig said.

"In these areas, the facilities are community owned and Council assists the community committees who run them to apply for grants and subsidies to undertake upgrades and maintenance activities.”

Residents will have three weeks to provide their choice.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Ain’t no mountain high enough

GOING on a hike is one of the best ways to get active and outdoors and the big smoke Brisbane is dishing up the goods.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

Trail rider to be airlifted after crashing into tree

Trail rider to be airlifted after crashing into tree

The man suffered a suspected fractured pelvis and shoulder injuries

BIG READ: Miners fight over willing workforce

Mastermyne worker Graeme Willett with CEO Tony Caruso in the Underground Mine Simulator they had in 2011.

"Boomlette” has companies clambering for workers

Adani to put spring back in the steps of Rocky's building industry

Scott Kilpatrick on a building site.

Confidence and hope on the rise

Fishing Friday: Winter weather means snapper time

IN GOOD SHAPE: Charlie Hohn about to release a nice town barramundi.

It usually takes a cold snap to bring them right in close.

Local Partners

Major prize announced for Black Dog Ball raffle

The ball will be held in October, tickets are now on sale.

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

REVEALED: Tales of NBN horror and success

Inside a fibre to the node cabinet used on Australian streets in the NBN rollout.

NBN and ADSL woes rife in CQ

WHAT'S ON: 72 hours across the region

SHOW TIME: Ashton Mather, Zander Jacqued and Oliver Armstrong ride the Whizzer at Yeppoon Show last year.

Check out what's on this weekend in CQ.

A chance to support marriage equality at Splendour 2017

TOURING: Sigur Rós is an Icelandic post-rock band from Reykjavík formed in 1994.

Thanks to Sigur Ros and Margaret Court

Sound of the '60s will hit Rocky this month

The Bootleg Beach Boys will perform at the Pilbeam Theatre later this month.

Be transported back in time with The Bootleg Beach Boys.

Southern Cross 'hijacked by d*** heads'

AN Aussie filmmaker prompted outrage when he likened the Southern Cross to the Swastika. He says the comparison is spot-on

Monk's looking for love on Bachelorette

Sophie Monk is Australia's new Bachelorette. Supplied by Channel 10.

Sophie Monk will star in season three of The Bachelorette Australia

Book review: Murder most mystifying in Amos Decker sequel

David Baldacci's latest novel is a thriller

Steve Carell on his latest turn as Despicable Me's anti-hero

Gru meets his twin brother Dru in a scene from the movie Despicable Me 3.

Carell plays both Gru and his twin brother Dru in new film

Taylor Swift / Katy Perry feud just got a lot more dirty

Maybe it's just a coincidence...

Apple music revolution from iPod to HomePod with some Beats

An Apple executive introduces HomePod speakers at Apple Inc.s Worldwide Developers Conference.

HomePod, Solo 3 Wireless and AirPods build on iPod success

Phil Collins rushed to hospital after nasty fall

Phil Collins thinks Sir Paul McCartney is condescending. The 65-year-old star is former fan of the legendary singer, but his perception of Sir Paul took a sharp downward turn following an encounter at the Party at the Palace event at Buckingham Palace in 2002, which marked the Golden Jubilee of Britain's Queen Elizabeth.

Rocker has accident on midnight trip to the toilet.

LIFESTYLE WITHOUT MAINTENANCE CIRCA 1946

229 Denham Street, The Range 4700

House 4 2 4 $495,000

EXCEPTIONALLY located in the highly sought after RANGE AREA! With GREAT ELEVATED VIEWS over the city out to Mount Archer. -Meticulously renovated with nothing to...

Fantastic 2 Storey Brick Home In Frenchville - Only $369,000

374 Lilley Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 2 2 $369,000

Be Quick and Snap up this big, beautifully presented, 2 storey brick family home, in the highly sought after suburb of Frenchville. You will love this wonderful...

PERFECT LOCATION, LARGE BLOCK WITH A POOL!

21 Kingel Street, Wandal 4700

House 3 1 2 $259,000

This perfect family home is situated ideally in the quiet streets of Wandal close to schools, shops and hospitals. This well maintained gable home with new colour...

Unique Family Home opposite Parkland and Playground

9 Calder Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 4 2 2 $389,000

Nestled in a quiet neighbourhood, just a stone's throw from schools and Stockland Shopping Centre is this truly uniquely designed, spacious family home, directly...

RED HOT VALUE THAT TICKS ALL THE BOXES!

46 Peppermint Drive, Kawana 4701

House 5 2 1 $335,000

Guaranteed to EXCITE the LARGEST of families - INCREDIBLE VALUE BUYING by COMMITTED sellers. - With FIVE GENEROUS bedrooms & ample storage throughout!! ...

Double Storey Three Bedroom Unit in Allenstown Under $250,000

3/31 Oswald Street, Allenstown 4700

Unit 3 1 1 $249,900

Find this unit in the quiet suburb of Allenstown and in close proximity to the Allenstown Shopping complex, Mater Hospital, Catholic primary and secondary schools...

MAGNIFICENT VIEWS. BUILD IN THE PRESTIGIOUS &amp; ELITE, FORBES AVENUE. $179,000

33 Forbes Avenue, Frenchville 4701

Residential Land Build in the Prestigious Forbes Avenue, Frenchville. LIVE IN AMONGST BEAUTIFUL DESIGNER ... NEW PRICE $175,000...

Build in the Prestigious Forbes Avenue, Frenchville. LIVE IN AMONGST BEAUTIFUL DESIGNER HOMES WITH INCREDIBLE BREATH TAKING VIEWS AND COOL BREEZES. 847m2...

MASSIVE 2 STOREY HOME. POOL. CARAVAN ANNEX. ITS GOT THE LOT.

7 Skyring Street, Wandal 4700

House 4 2 4 $395,000

LIVE IN ONE OF Rockhampton Most Prestigious Locations, Close to Hospitals, Schools and all amenities. This MASSIVE 2 Story Brick and Tiled Family Home is waiting...

Large Neat Gable Home On 1012m

39 Macalister Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 2 $199,000

This Park Avenue gable home is of a generous size with 3 bedrooms, sleepout and study. The hard expensive work is done with the home being restumped in steel and...

Iconic Business Offered For Sale For The First Time In 3 Decades

176A Berserker Street, Berserker 4701

House 1 1 $139,000 Neg

Having serviced the Central Queensland community for thirty years, the owners of the iconic Prima Donna' Dancewear and Costumes are now selling. This rare and...

Contrasting homes with stunning views from Rocky's peak

The quite breath-taking views of the Rockhampton CBD and beyond.

Mt Archer homes with "other-worldy" feel

'Flippers' in: Real estate agents desperate for homes

Gardian sales consultant Greg Smith took three "flippers" to inspect a South Mackay home yesterday without even advertising it.

Agents report the lowest vacancy rates since 2012

The surprising change to Gladstone's property market

Auctions are going crazy at the moment - Auctioneer Andrew Allen.

Savvy house hunters active at auctions.

Open for inspection homes June 7-14

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection

Vacant office/industrial warehouse in central Maroochydore

Smart industrial unit near new Maroochydore CBD going to auction

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!