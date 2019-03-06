What will the future really look like in Central Queensland?

Grant Cassidy in the reception of the Empire building, Rockhampton. Photo Sharyn O'Neill / Morning Bulletin

WHAT will our region look like in 2030?

That's the door The Morning Bulletin will be opening when we release exclusive data and commentary provided by leading demographer Bernard Salt at the Future CQ breakfasts in Yeppoon and Rockhampton later this month.

As well as rolling out comprehensive research which charts projected population and job growth, we will show you exactly what's hot and what's not in industry and occupation trends into the next decade.

This window into the future also presents our region with a list of critical challenges and opportunity.

To discuss and debate how we'll prepare for the growth ahead we have lined up a two top notch panels of community and business leaders, hosted by The Morning Bulletin's General Manager David Richardson and its editor Frazer Pearce.

In Yeppoon on Thursday, March 21, we have Livingstone Shire Council Mayor Bill Ludwig, CQUniversity economist John Rolfe, Capricorn Enterprise CEO Mary Carroll and The Real Group's CEO Karla Way-McPhail.

In Rockhampton on Friday, March 22, we have Rockhampton Regional Council Mayor Margaret Strelow, CQUniversity Vice-Chancellor Nick Klomp, Cassidy Hospitality Managing Director Grant Cassidy and Great Western Hotel boss Denis Cox.

Hot topics include:

What do we need to do to keep more of our bright young people in the region?

What is the critical infrastructure we need to be planning for right now?

What are the fastest growing business sectors, why are others falling behind and what will be in demand over the next 10 years?

How do we tap into the right opportunities?

What are the fastest growing suburbs right now and where will the growth corridors be in 2030?

Don't miss this opportunity.

Book your seat at Future CQ