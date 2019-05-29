What would it be like to have a billion dollars?

BILLIONAIRE BOY: Beth Daly, Felix Jozeps and Shameer Birges in Billionaire Boy which will be on stage at the Pilbeam Theatre in June.

BILLIONAIRE BOY: Beth Daly, Felix Jozeps and Shameer Birges in Billionaire Boy which will be on stage at the Pilbeam Theatre in June. Contributed

HAVE you ever wondered what it would be like to have a billion dollars?

Well, you'll soon find out throughout the re-creation of David Walliams' best-selling book, Billionaire Boy, which comes to life at the Pilbeam Theatre in June.

Twelve year-old Joe has everything a boy could ever want, from a golden underwater Ferrari to his very own cinema.

Alfie Gledhill and Kyle Kaczmarcyk in Billionaire Boy. Contributed

Joe and his dad have more money than you could imagine, but what Joe really needs is a friend.

When Joe arrives at his new school, life really gets tough.

Between facing the school bully, his dad's new girlfriend and the world's worst school canteen, Joe is about to learn that money might buy you a lot in Raj's shop, but it can't buy you everything.

Felix Jozeps and Alfie Gledhill. Contributed

Don't miss this original Australian adaptation of this worldwide best seller, as the team behind The 78-storey Treehouse returns with songs and laughs.

Billionaire Boy is presented by Rockhampton Regional Council, suitable for kids aged six to 12-year-olds and their parents. The show will be performed at the Pilbeam Theatre in Rockhampton on Tuesday, June 18 from 6.30pm.

Tickets are priced at $19 for adults and $15 for children.

Kyle Kaczmarcyk in Billionaire Boy. Contributed

They're on sale now from the Pilbeam Theatre box office.

Phone 49527 4111 or visit seeitlive.com.au.