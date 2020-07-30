Menu
Mayoral Candidate Chris Hooper gets his message out in a very low key kind of way. He can be seen cycling around Rockhampton on one of his unique bikes. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
Politics

What would Pineapple do if he automatically became mayor?

Vanessa Jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
30th Jul 2020 3:00 PM
IN THE unfortunate event something was to happen to Rockhampton region mayor Margaret Strelow before next March, Chris “Pineapple” Hooper would become mayor, pending legislation changes.

When asked what his thoughts on it were, Mr Hooper agreed with Cr Strelow’s thoughts that it wasn’t a good idea.

“It’s a tricky one,” he said.

The Morning Bulletin has been following the changes since they were revealed in June.

The new changes state a mayor or councillor would be replaced by the next highest polling candidate if they were to die or resign in the first 12 months of their term.

A by-election would be held the middle part of the term, (13 to 36 months) and council would appoint the replacement if it was in the last part of the term (37 months to 48 months).

If they aren’t overruled, the changes are to be effective from October 12, 2020.

As Mr Hooper was the only one to run against Cr Strelow in the March election, he would automatically be appointed mayor if something was to happen to Cr Strelow.

This week, it was revealed Cr Strelow would present a motion at the Local Government Association conference and annual general meeting in October, to overturn these changes.

READ HERE: STRELOW FIGHTS TO CHANGE NEW LOCAL GOVERNMENT LEGISLATION

In her previous comments, Cr Strelow has repeatedly said she has nothing against Mr Hooper, and that it is simply poor legislation that was handed down in 100s of pages of 229 amendments.

Mr Hooper believes the changes are a bid by Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to stop “high profile mayor candidates for running in state elections”.

“For whatever reason she bought it in, it’s not right,” he said.

“They did it at a drop of a hat.”

Mr Hooper agreed with Cr Strelow that the community had the right to vote for their mayor.

chris hooper lgaq lgaq annual conference mayor mayor margaret strelow
