What you missed in Meghan’s TV speech

Meghan Markle has made her first television appearance since her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The Duchess of Sussex spoke of women being disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in an address to viewers of Global Citizen's Vax Live concert - a star-studded event organised to raise awareness of the vaccine and encourage people to get the jab.

Meghan, heavily pregnant with her second child, was unable to attend the event, and instead delivered a pre-recorded video message.

The Duchess of Sussex could be seen to be wearing numerous items of gold jewellery, which on closer examination was revealed to be highly symbolic and deeply personal.

Picture: YouTube/Global Citizen

These included Princess Diana's Cartier gold watch, a Cartier bracelet, and a Woman Power pendant necklace. The jewellery contrasted with a red poppy print silk shirtdress.

Princess Diana's Cartier watch was gifted to Diana by her father on her 21st birthday, and is thought to be a present to Meghan from Harry.

Meghan, 39, is known to be a fan of the classic watch and bought herself her own in 2015 to celebrate the fact that her TV series Suits had been renewed for a third season.

Back then she told the press, "I had it engraved on the back, 'To M.M. From M.M.' and I plan to give it to my daughter one day. That's what makes pieces special, the connection you have to them."

Meghan also wore the Cartier 'Love' bracelet, also thought to be a gift from Harry before they were engaged. The bangle can only be removed with the 18k screwdriver it comes with.

In contrast, Meghan's Woman Power necklace featured a charm with the feminist symbol of a clenched fist.

In the pre-recorded message Meghan said: "The past year has been defined by communities coming together tirelessly and heroically to tackle COVID-19. And we've gathered tonight because the road ahead is getting brighter, but it's going to take every one of us to find our way forward," Meghan said.

"As campaign chairs of VAX LIVE, my husband and I believe it's critical that our recovery prioritises the health, safety and success of everyone, and particularly women who have been disproportionately affected by this pandemic.

"Women, and especially women of colour, have seen a generation of economic gain wiped out. Since the pandemic began, nearly 5.5 million women have lost work in the US, and 47 million more women around the world are expected to slip into extreme poverty."

The duchess added she and Prince Harry were "thrilled to soon be welcoming a daughter",

"When we think of her, we think of all the young women and girls around the globe who must be given the ability and support to lead us forward," she said.

The Duke of Sussex was at the event that was attended by several thousand fully-vaccinated concertgoers and recorded on May 2, before it was aired on YouTube and several US television networks on Saturday (local time).

Prince Harry took the stage twice at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. In his first speech he called for global vaccination equity, while in the second, he took aim at misinformation online.

"I understand why people are confused, or sometimes don't know what to think or believe about vaccines," the duke said.

"We are experiencing a viral pandemic, alongside a digital pandemic. And much like the virus, there are no borders online. So when vaccine misinformation and disinformation spreads, magnified on social media and in parts of traditional media, it exposes a collective threat to humanity.

"As long as nations struggle with COVID-19. We all struggle with it."

US President Joe Biden and his wife Dr Jill Biden also delivered a pre-taped message where urged people to get the jab.

"We know just how difficult the last year has been, we really do," President Biden said.

"The loss of life, the loss of our way of life, birthdays, graduations, all the milestones we missed, and the simple pleasures we've had to forgo to keep our loved ones safe."

Dr Biden said: "But these moments - meeting your newborn grandchild, or holding a loved one's hand through a hard time, gathering with friends or smiling at a stranger without wearing a mask - when you get vaccinated, you don't have to miss them any longer.

"Every person vaccinated is helping to save lives and give us back those moments that we've missed so much.

Originally published as What you missed in Meghan's TV speech