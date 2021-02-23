What you need to know about Disney+'s Star

Scarlett Johansson in Jojo Rabbit, which will stream on Star.

Scarlett Johansson in Jojo Rabbit, which will stream on Star.

Disney has revealed the details of Star, a new addition to its existing streaming service, Disney+, to launch on February 23.

In Australia, Star will debut with four original series, 447 movies and 155 TV shows, many of which are from the 20th Century Fox library, which Disney took control of after its acquisition of the studio in early 2019.

This includes titles such as The Devil Wears Prada, Jojo Rabbit, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, The French Connection and 28 Days Later plus TV series Castle, Family Guy, Felicity, My So-Called Life and Prison Break.

All four seasons of Felicity will be available to stream on Star.

Rather than be housed as a separate streaming service, Star will be integrated into Disney+, which means all existing Disney+ subscribers will see an additional tile pop up in their home screen, similar to those that exist for Marvel, Pixar and National Geographic.

Disney will also introduce pin-based parental controls for families who feel the need to shield the more “adult” content from younger children – in case they don’t want their 6-year-olds accidentally coming across gory zombies.

The four Star originals are Big Sky, a series written by David E. Kelley, Love, Victor, a spin-off from film Love, Simon, Solar Opposites and Helstrom.

The Kardashians’ new series will also come to Star later this year.

Love, Victor is a Star original series. (Photo by: Mitchell Haaseth/Hulu)

But all these new goodies come with a sting in the tail. Disney+ subscriptions will increase in price to $11.99 per month or $119.00 annually, up from the current price of $8.99 a month or $89.99 annually.

And there is no choice as to whether to sign up for the extra Star offering, it will automatically be rolled in.

However, existing subscribers won’t see their bills go up for six months from February 23 while those who have already paid for an annual subscription will not be hit with the higher price until their next billing cycle after August 2021.

Here are all the movies and TV shows coming to Star at launch.

