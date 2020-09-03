EXPLAINED: What you need to know about QLD election

Nina Cappola and Kayla Chamberlain empty the ballot box prior to counting.

CUE the trumpets (playing Europe's The Final Countdown).

Today marks 61 days until voters take to the polls in what could be one of the biggest Queensland elections in decades.

COVID-19 has thrown the world as we knew it into a tailspin, so what will it do to voters come October 31?

How will polling be conducted and what influence will that have on the outcome?

Who are all the candidates we are voting for to lead Gladstone's charge in Brisbane for the next four years?

Will incumbent premier, Labor's Annastacia Palaszczuk secure victory?

These questions, and many more, are still to yet be determined.

What we do know at this stage is, the writ, which signals the intent for the election, is planned to be issued on October 6, according to the Electoral Commission of Queensland ECQ.

But before that date, postal votes will open in just two weeks, September 13.

Candidate nominations close at noon on October 12, said the ECQ, followed by postal vote applications closing on October 16.

The sometimes key ballot paper order draw will be held at 2.30pm on October 12.

Early voting will be held from October 19 to October 30, with locations to be published on the ECQ website.

Like the March local government elections, ECQ has plans for the state poll to be COVID safe.

A statement of intent was issued in July based on three factors: health advice from the Chief Health Officer, successful provisions implemented during March's local government elections and ensuring electors are enfranchised.

Electoral Commissioner Pat Vidgen said the principles centred on three factors: health advice from the Chief Health Officer; successful provisions implemented during March's local government elections; and ensuring electors were enfranchised.

"Ensuring electors can vote in a convenient and COVID-safe way forms the basis of ECQ's Statement of Intent," he said.

"As we did during the local government elections, we will incorporate COVID-safe practices, expand early voting days and hours, as well as cater for an increased interest in postal voting.

"ECQ's COVID-safe initiatives implemented during the March elections were very successful with no spike in COVID infections following the election period.

"The ECQ is dedicated to ensuring that in October, Queenslanders can vote for their state representatives as easily, safely and conveniently as possible."

For more information visit the Electoral Commission of Queensland website.

Queensland 2020 Election key dates:

September 14 - Postal vote applications open

October 6 - Candidate nominations open when writ is issued

Noon, October 12 - Candidate nominations close

2.30pm, October 12 - Ballot paper order draw

October 16 - Postal vote applications close

October 19 to October 30 - Early voting

