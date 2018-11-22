Menu
The Stockland Christmas Parade in Rockhampton, 2017.
The Stockland Christmas Parade in Rockhampton, 2017.
Whats On

What you need to know about today's Christmas parade

22nd Nov 2018 9:39 AM

IT MIGHT not be December yet, but the festival spirit has hit Rockhampton with the annual Christmas parade set to hit the streets.

The parade is organised by Cancer Council Queensland and Stockland Rockhampton, with about 40 floats registering for the event.

Those registration fees have raised vital funds for Cancer Council Queensland research, prevention, and support services.

L-R Zackery Minter (12), Imogen Hansen (3), Kelcee Minter (10), and Paityn Minter (4) at the Stocklands Christmas Parade in Rockhampton.
L-R Zackery Minter (12), Imogen Hansen (3), Kelcee Minter (10), and Paityn Minter (4) at the Stocklands Christmas Parade in Rockhampton.

Cancer Council Queensland CEO Ms Chris McMillan encouraged the community to watch the parade and join in the festive fun.

"Everyone loves a bit of Christmas cheer around town and Rockhampton's annual Christmas parade has become a favourite on the social calendar for many locals,” Ms McMillan said.

"It is an opportunity for the community to come together and support a great cause, as the parade raises funds for research, prevention programs and support services, helping those affected by cancer and their loved ones.

The PCYC float at the Stocklands Christmas Parade in Rockhampton.
The PCYC float at the Stocklands Christmas Parade in Rockhampton.

There will be prizes up for grabs for the best decorated float overall, and the best decorated float in the three available categories - business, schools and kindergartens and community groups and not-for-profits.

Rockhampton's Christmas Parade supports Cancer Council's Do It For Cancer campaign, which encourages Queenslanders to do what they can to get closer to a cancer free future.

GET INVOLVED:

  • WHEN: From 5.30pm
  • WHERE: The paade travels from Goodsall St, along Musgrave St and finishes at Stockland Rockhampton on Yaamba Rd
  • Following the parade there will be a Christmas concert

ROAD CLOSURES:

  • Goodsall St and sections of Bridge St and Lakes Creek Rd will be closed from 3pm
  • The Stockland access from Musgrave St opposite Clifton St will be closed
  • No standing at Stockland Rockhampton Yaamba Rd exit to intersection with Moores Creek Rd
    Local Partners