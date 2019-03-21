What's on the big screen this week

Green Lantern (Jonah Hill), Superman (Channing Tatum) and Lex Luthor (Ike Barinholtz) in a scene from the movie The Lego Movie 2.

Green Lantern (Jonah Hill), Superman (Channing Tatum) and Lex Luthor (Ike Barinholtz) in a scene from the movie The Lego Movie 2. Warner Bros. Pictures

AFTER five years and two spin-offs, The Lego Movie's long-awaited sequel is here and it's got a catchy new song that's guaranteed to get stuck inside your head.

Chris Pratt, Will Arnett and Elizabeth Banks all return in The Lego Movie 2, which returns to find Bricksburg destroyed in a series of Duplo attacks.

Also out this week is the family comedy Fighting With My Family. Produced by and guest starring Dwayne Johnson, the film tells the underdog story of UK wrestler Paige, who went on to become the WWE's youngest ever Divas champion.

There are more laughs in Rob Brydon's gentle comedy Swimming With Men and an almost unrecognisable Nicole Kidman also mesmerises in her gritty new crime drama Destroyer.

Here are this week's highlights of the big screen and why you should see them:

The Lego Movie 2 (PG)

It's been five years since everything was awesome, but now the citizens are facing a huge new threat from outer space.

Why you should see it: This bright and busy sequel is Duplo the fun, with some great messages for warring siblings. Read the review.

Fighting With My Family (M)

This heart-warming comedy follows a former wrestler and his family making a living performing at small venues around the country while his kids dream of joining World Wrestling Entertainment.

Why you should see it: This scrappy go-lucky affair should do for pro wrestling what School of Rock did for heavy metal anthems. Read the review.

Destroyer (MA 15+)

When a fresh case exposes history from a former investigation, LAPD detective Erin Bell is forced to face her demons.

Why you should see it: Nicole Kidman channels Dirty Harry in this gritty police drama. Read the review.

Swimming With Men (M)

A man who is suffering a mid-life crisis finds new meaning in his life as part of an all-male, middle-aged, amateur synchronised swimming team.

Why you should see it: Synchronised men make a splash in this gentle, feel-good tonic. Read the review.

Continuing

Hotel Mumbai (MA 15+)

This drama tells the astonishing true story of the victims and survivors of the devastating attacks on Mumbai in 2008, celebrating the compassion, courage and resilience of ordinary people.

Why you should see it: This thrilling portrait of a city under siege is tense and demanding viewing. Read the interview with Aussie star Tilda Cobham-Hervey.

Sometimes Always Never (PG)

A detective fantasy/family drama where a love of words helps a father reconnect with a missing son.

Why you should see it: This complex family drama is both witty and heart-wrenching and is anchored by a superb performance by Bill Nighy. Read the review.

Pimped (MA 15+)

Two twisted housemates lure an unbalanced woman into a sexual trap, with murderous results.

Why you should see it: A seductive Aussie thriller that's dark but not overly bloody.

Captain Marvel (M)

Carol Danvers is a former US Air Force fighter pilot whose DNA fused with that of a Kree during an accident, leading her to question her past when Earth is caught in a galactic war between two alien races.

Why you should see it: Marvel's first stand-alone female superhero film is well worth the wait, balancing action, humour and world building with a serious side of sass. Read the review.

Everybody Knows (M)

Laura, a Spanish woman living in Buenos Aires, returns to her hometown outside Madrid with her two children to attend her sister's wedding. However, the trip is upset by unexpected events that bring secrets into the open.

Why you should see it: This Spanish mystery may not have as much intrigue as it should, but its two leads do their best with an uneven story. Read the review.

King of Thieves (M)

A true crime film about a crew of retired crooks who nearly pull off a major heist in London's jewellery district.

Why you should see it: What might have been an interesting study of human frailty, as old grudges resurface and self-interest causes the whole enterprise to implode, eventually runs out of puff - a bit like the characters themselves. Read the review.

Greta (MA 15+)

A young woman befriends a lonely widow who's harbouring a dark and deadly agenda towards her.

Why you should see it: Isabelle Huppert commits herself fully to the role of sexagenarian psychopath - audiences would expect no less - but not even her promising partnership with co-star Chloe Grace Moretz can transcend an uninspired screenplay. Read the review.

A Dog's Way Home (PG)

A female dog travels four hundred miles in search of her owner throughout a Colorado wilderness.

Why you should see it: This heart-warming adventure film is cute but never rises above mediocrity.