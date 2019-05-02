What's on the big screen this week

IN THE shadow of Avengers: Endgame, the biggest blockbuster of the year, three new comedies arrive at cinemas this week.

Love Child and Sapphires favourite Miranda Tapsell stars in and co-writes the new Aussie rom com Top End Wedding, which shows off the stunning landscapes of the NT in the setting of a heart-warming family adventure.

If her co-star Gwilym Lee looks familiar, then you probably saw him playing guitarist Brian May in the Oscar-winning Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody.

Also out this week is Long Shot, an American rom com set on the campaign trail, and the European comedy romp The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir.

Here are this week's highlights of the big screen and why you should see them:

Top End Wedding (M)

Lauren and Ned are engaged and they have just 10 days to find Lauren's mother, who has gone AWOL somewhere in the remote far north of Australia, reunite her parents and pull off their dream wedding.

Why you should see it: Miranda Tapsell leads the Aussie rom-com into uncharted territory in this cross-cultural crowd pleaser. Read the review.

Long Shot (M)

As she prepares to make a run for the Presidency, Charlotte hires Fred, a journalist she used to babysit as a kid, as her speechwriter and sparks fly.

Why you should see it: This sharp comedy with a political undercurrent benefits from the oddball chemistry of its two leads.

The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir (M)

A fakir tricks his local village in Rajasthan, India into believing his possesses special powers and into paying him to fly to Paris to buy a bed of nails from an IKEA store.

Why you should see it: Bollywood meets Ikea in this gabulist, feel-good entertainment with a lightly handled message about migration. Read the review.

Continuing

Avengers: Endgame (M)

After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War, Thanos has wiped out half the life in the universe. With the help of the remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble to do what is necessary to undo the Mad Titan's deed.

Why you should see it: Endgame is an epic capstone on 22 movies and by the time the end credits roll, your heart will be in your throat. Read the review.

The Chaperone (PG)

The life of a Kansas woman is forever changed when she chaperones a beautiful and talented 15-year-old dancer named Louise Brooks to New York for the summer.

Why you should see it: This well-frocked costume drama lets its message get in the way of a good story. Read the interview with Elizabeth McGovern.

Gloria Bell (M)

Gloria is a free-spirited divorcée who spends her days at a straight-laced office job and her nights on the dance floor, joyfully letting loose at clubs around Los Angeles. After meeting Arnold on a night out, she finds herself thrust into an unexpected new romance.

Why you should see it: Not many writer-directors - male or female - create roles as rich and complex and compassionate as this for older women. Read the review.

The Curse of the Weeping Woman (M)

Ignoring the eerie warning of a troubled mother suspected of child endangerment, a social worker and her own small kids are soon drawn into a frightening supernatural realm.

Why you should see it: Prepare yourself for plenty of jump scares in this horror flick, which could have done more to ramp up its creepy premise. Read the review.

The Aftermath (M)

Post-World War II, a British colonel and his wife are assigned to live in Hamburg during the post-war reconstruction, but tensions arise with the German who previously owned the house.

Why you should see it: Intelligently acted, exquisitely art-directed, The Aftermath is an old school romance that fails to develop some interesting themes. Read the review.

Little (PG)

A woman is transformed into her younger self at a point in her life when the pressures of adulthood become too much to bear.

Why you should see it: Black-ish star Marsai Martin puts a fresh spin on the classic body-switch trope made famous by films like Big, Freaky Friday and 17 Again. Read the review.

Hellboy (R18+)

Hellboy, caught between the worlds of the supernatural and human, battles an ancient sorceress bent on revenge.

Why you should see it: Comic book favourite Hellboy gets a reboot, this time with David Harbour in the titular role and director Neil Marshall at the helm. Read the review.