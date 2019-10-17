What's on the big screen this week

Angelina Jolie in a scene from the movie Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.

IN HER first leading on-screen role in nearly five years, Angelina Jolie returns as Maleficent.

The Oscar-winner turned the Disney villain on her head, showing a softer side to the misunderstood fairy in 2014's Maleficent.

Now in the sequel Mistress of Evil, she's back to face a new foe - Michelle Pfeiffer's Queen Ingrith.

Also out this week in limited cinemas is the Judy Garland biopic Judy, which is already generating Oscar buzz for star Renee Zellweger.

And a decade after Zombieland became a cult hit, the undead-fighting gang is back together in the sequel Double Tap.

Here are this week's highlights of the big screen and why you should see them:

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (PG)

Maleficent and her goddaughter Aurora begin to question the complex family ties that bind them as they are pulled in different directions by impending nuptials, unexpected allies, and dark new forces at play.

Why you should see it: Five years ago, Disney and Angelina Jolie surprised us with a mischievous and fun retelling of a fairy tale. The sequel? Not so much. Read the review.

Zombieland: Double Tap (MA 15+)

Columbus, Tallahassee, Wichita, and Little Rock move to the American heartland as they face off against evolved zombies, fellow survivors, and the growing pains of the snarky makeshift family.

Why you should see it: A decade after Zombieland became a cult classic, the lead cast (Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Abigail Breslin, and Emma Stone) have reunited with director Ruben Fleischer.

Judy (M)

Legendary performer Judy Garland arrives in London in the winter of 1968 to perform a series of sold-out concerts.

Why you should see it: There hasn't been a female performance this year that comes close to the Renée Zellweger's mesmerising turn in this Judy Garland bio-pic. Read the review.

Continuing

Hustlers (MA 15+)

Inspired by the viral New York Magazine article, Hustlers follows a crew of savvy former strip club employees who band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients.

Why you should see it: There's already Oscars buzz around Jennifer Lopez's career-best performance in this empowering heist film. Read the review.

Gemini Man (M)

An innovative action-thriller starring Will Smith as Henry Brogan, an elite assassin, who is suddenly targeted and pursued by a mysterious young operative that seemingly can predict his every move.

Why you should see it: A-lister Will Smith plays two versions of himself in this action thriller but, unfortunately, he does neither particularly well. Read the review.

Joker (MA 15+)

A failed stand-up comedian is driven insane and becomes a psychopathic murderer.

Why you should see it: In his career-best performance, Joaquin Phoenix bends the Joker into an unfamiliar new shape. Read the review.

Paw Patrol: Read Race Rescue (G)

The pups have built an awesome race track and are ready to be the pit crew for their race hero, but when the legendary racer is unable to drive in the championship race he calls on his biggest fan-pup Marshall to take the wheel and race in his place.

Why you should see it: The latest big-screen adventure in this hit preschool series is guaranteed to entertain the little ones.

Ride Like A Girl (PG)

The story of Michelle Payne, the first female jockey to win the Melbourne Cup.

Why you should see it: Director Rachel Griffiths doesn't overplay her hand with this inspirational and tear-jerking story of triumph over seemingly impossible odds. Read the review.