What's on the big screen this week

Chadwick Boseman plays a detective who doesn't know who he can trust in the movie 21 Bridges.

THE monumental task of shutting down all of the bridges connecting the island of Manhattan to the outside world is the central premise of 21 Bridges.

Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman stars in and produces the cop thriller, which also stars J.K. Simmons, Sienna Miller and Taylor Kitsch.

Also out this week is Judy & Punch, the delightfully offbeat directorial debut of actor Mirrah Foulkes. Mia Wasikowska and Damon Herrman helm an all-Aussie cast in the dark comedy about two 17th century puppeteers.

Also out in limited release are the political thrillerOfficial Secrets and the comedy Fisherman's Friends, both screening as part of the Mini British Film Festival.

Here are this week's highlights of the big screen and why you should see them:

21 Bridges

An embattled NYPD detective is thrust into a citywide manhunt for a pair of cop killers after uncovering a massive and unexpected conspiracy.

Why you should see it: This cop thriller pays homage to the classic films of the genre, building to a clever twist while not overcomplicating an action-packed cat and mouse game. Read the interview with Taylor Kitsch.

Judy & Punch (MA 15+)

In Seaside (nowhere near the sea), puppeteers Judy and Punch are trying to resurrect their marionette show in an an anarchic town on the brink of mob rule.

Why you should see it: First-time director Mirrah Foulkes delivers a strong voice and vision in this dark and offbeat tale of redemption. Read the interview with Foulkes.

Official Secrets (MA 15+)

The true story of a British whistleblower who leaked information to the press about an illegal NSA spy operation designed to push the UN Security Council into sanctioning the 2003 invasion of Iraq.

Why you should see it: A small act of courage has big knock-on effect in this earnest political thriller, based on real events. Read the interview with Keira Knightley.

Fisherman's Friends (M)

Ten fisherman from Cornwall are signed by Universal Records and achieve a top 10 hit with their debut album of sea shanties.

Why you should see it: This woolly jumper-wearing crowd pleaser, which thinks it's far more charming than it really is.

Two Heads Creek (MA 15+)

A timid butcher and his drama-queen twin sister quit the hostile confines of post-Brexit Britain and adventure to Australia in search of their birth mother, but the seemingly tolerant townsfolk are hiding a dark, meaty secret.

Why you should see it: This new Aussie-shot horror movie blends blood and comedy and is from the producers of Better Watch Out.

Continuing

Charlie's Angels (M)

When a young systems engineer blows the whistle on a dangerous technology, Charlie's Angels are called into action, putting their lives on the line to protect us all.

Why you should see it: These new angels may be athletic, but their wings struggle to carry the old ideas of the franchise. Read the review.

Ford V Ferrari (M)

American car designer Carroll Shelby and driver Ken Miles battle corporate interference, the laws of physics and their own personal demons to build a revolutionary race car for Ford and challenge Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1966.

Why you should see it: Matt Damon and Christian Bale are at the top of their game in this car drama that's not just for petrol heads. Read the review.

Last Christmas (PG)

Kate is a young woman subscribed to bad decisions. Her last date with disaster? That of having accepted to work as Santa's elf for a department store. However, she meets Tom there. Her life takes a new turn. For Kate, it seems too good to be true.

Why you should see it: Christmas and George Michael the perfect combination in this festive romcom with a twist. Read the review.

Terminator: Dark Fate (MA 15+)

An augmented human and Sarah Connor must stop an advanced liquid Terminator, from hunting down a young girl, whose fate is critical to the human race.

Why you should see it: Arnie's back but Linda Hamilton and her all-female posse do all the heavy lifting in Terminator: Dark Fate. All the Terminator films reviewed and ranked.

Doctor Sleep (MA 15+)

Years following the events of The Shining, a now-adult Dan Torrance must protect a young girl with similar powers from a cult known as The True Knot, who prey on children with powers to remain immortal.

Why you should see it: This long-awaited sequel trades the full-on horror of its predecessor for something stranger and more haunting. Read the review.