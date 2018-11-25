What's causing the smoky conditions around Rockhampton?

Smoke is visible throughout the region from a number of fires burning around the region.

A NUMBER of fires burning around the region are contributing to the smoke haze over the Berserker Ranges.

A QFES spokesperson has told The Morning Bulletin there are no significant fires burning in this region at the moment.

A small vegetation fire is burning in the Thompson's Point Rd area and one fire crew is on the scene.

Residents at Deepwater, in the Baffle Creek area have been evacuated due to a large bushfire burning there.

All residents are reminded of the extreme fire danger in the current hot and dry weather conditions which are expected to continue through until next weekend.