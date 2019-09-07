What's Costigan cooking up for CQ?

DON'T be fooled by the name, the newest political party unveiled this week "North Queensland First” has plenty of Central Queensland flavour.

And its founder, controversial independent Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan, says he will pull out all stops going after seats from "Calliope to the Cape” at the 2020 state election.

Mr Costigan revealed this week he had lodged paperwork for the new entity with the Electoral Commission of Queensland.

When asked about his plans for CQ, the former journalist and rugby league commentator said he was expecting to have candidates contesting the seats of Rockhampton, Keppel, Gladstone and Gregory, next October.

"I'm not a magician and getting results takes hard work, commitment and resources,” Costigan said.

"And I'm not going to pay the people of CQ lip service.

"I love CQ, I have great memories there, and if people don't want to have a bar of me and what I'm promoting and what I'm standing for and advocating, then I'll accept that.”

Member for Whitsunday Jason Costigan and Shadow Minister for Police Trevor Watts at the Seaforth Police Beat. CONTRIBUTED

In relation to potential candidates for the party, Mr Costigan said it was early days.

"I've identified a whole range of potential candidates and I've got an idea on who I'm looking to headhunt, but I'm not going to let that out of the bag in a hurry.

"You know, there's a council election yet to come and the federal election was less than three months ago, so there's a fair bit of water to pass under the bridge and I'm not talking about the Neville Hewitt.”

Mr Costigan was expelled from the LNP in February after allegations of harassment were lodged against him.

He has strenuously denied the allegations, slammed the complaint as "vexatious” and has indicated he plans to pursue a defamation case.

Mr Costigan said he would be coming to Rockhampton and the surrounding areas in the near future to reconnect with people.

The 48-year-old previously worked several jobs in the Beef Capital, the first as a 20-year-old television reporter with WIN News where he stayed for five years.

Mick Crowe and Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan at the Resource Industry Network's R U OK? Day BBQ Breakfast. Contributed

"I also developed my own rugby league magazines across Central Queensland,” Mr Costigan said.

"At one stage I had three of them being printed and published out of Rocky - one for the Extended League, plus one for the Central Highlands and one for the Central West.

"And every Friday night after they'd hit the printing presses, I would bring them in to Quay Street and put them on the trucks with The Morning Bulletin, that famous masthead, and they'd go north, south, east and west during the rugby league season.”

Mr Costigan later worked at Rockhampton Regional Council in the communications department before joining the CQ NRL Bid team in a similar role.

"I know a lot of people in CQ and we'll be coming to hear their concerns, and so that I can look them in the eye and tell them that I'm fair dinkum about this.

"I'm going to be rolling through CQ in the weeks and months ahead, drumming up support for NQ First and making no apology for it.”

Mr Costigan said at the end of the day it would be up to the people of CQ to make up their own minds.

"Some (CQ) people will say 'why would we align with North Queensland?'

"And I accept that some will say Townsville's even further away than Brisbane.

"But where do you feel more comfortable?”