POWERING ON: Trevor Morris is doing The Push-Up Challenge to help raise awareness of mental health. Picture: Jann Houley
News

What’s driving former nurse to do 3046 push-ups

28th May 2020 5:30 PM
TREVOR Morris is keenly aware of mental illness.

He has experienced it firsthand, having previously worked as a nurse in the field in Rockhampton and having been diagnosed with mild depression.

It’s the main reason he is taking on The Push-Up Challenge for the second year in a row.

The 66-year-old is deep into the 21-day challenge in which participants do 3046 push-ups, a total that represents the number of Australian lives lost to suicide in 2018.

The challenge raises money for the national youth mental health organisation, headspace, and Trevor has so far raised $550 for the cause.

“It sounds like a lot (3046 push-ups) but if you break it down and do little bits intermittently, it’s manageable,” Trevor said.

“I like to mix it up and do some variations as well, and I have breaks in between.

“Last year I did the ­challenge but it was just for my physical fitness.

“This year I decided to do it again and fundraise ­because it is such a good cause.

“I would ask people to contribute – and it doesn’t have to be a huge amount – but by contributing you get involved and by being involved you’re aware.”

It’s raising that awareness that is motivating Trevor.

He believes there is still a stigma attached to mental illness, primarily because you cannot see it.

He wants people to know help is available, and there’s no shame in asking for it.

“It is an illness and we do get ill at times,” he said.

“We all manage situations differently. We are all capable of not dealing with life’s pressures at any given time.

“When you have a problem with your car you see a specialised person who knows what to look for and can improve how it runs.

“I feel mental health is the same; there are specialised people in that field who will listen to you and have the skills and resources to help you.”

To donate to Trevor, go to thepushupchallenge.com.au/search?s=trevor+morris

