What's happening in the Rockhampton region this weekend?
TODAY:
6am:Yeppoon Community Markets at Yeppoon Showgrounds.
8am:Yeppoon Boutique Markets. Beach end of Queen St in the Strand Hotel car park. Local handmade and small business stalls with children's, men's and ladies clothing, jewellery, candles, bags, mats, eco products, homewares, fresh produce, plants, eggs, honey, baby items, leggings, bowls, baskets and so much more. Contact 49330402 for more information.
10.30am:Rockhampton Girls Grammar Race Day 2018. Callaghan Park, Rockhampton. Free car parking at the venue.
11.30am:Mount Morgan Rugby Union Cancer Council Charity Day. Newman Oval, Mount Morgan. Full afternoon of rugby union. Jersey auction.
6pm:FIFA World Cup 2018. Allenstown Hotel.
6pm:QBL Game - Cyclones v Cairns. Hegvold Stadium. Hegvold Stadium. General admission tickets can be purchased by calling Rockhampton Basketball on 49225544 or visiting the RBI office at Hegvold Stadium.
7pm:TG Rodeo - Round 5. Great Western Hotel. Tickets available at the gate.
Gates open 5.30pm for a 7pm start.
Ticket prices: Adult $20. Child (10-17) $1. Under 10 free.
8pm:Kevin Bloody Wilson - Almost Awesome Tour. Pilbeam Theatre Rockhampton. Tickets available at seeitlive.com.au.
8.30pm:QBL Game - Rockets v Cairns. Hegvold Stadium. General admission tickets can be purchased from by calling Rockhampton Basketball on 49225544 or visiting the RBI office at Hegvold Stadium.
9pm:Gridlock Live. Criterion Hotel Rockhampton.
SUNDAY:
8am:Arcade Car Park Markets. Bolsover St, Rockhampton. Central Queensland's largest range of local fruit and vegetables, organic certified sustainable produce, preserves, meats, free range eggs, craft, bric a brac, wooden handmade products, homemade bakes and cakes, kids clothing, kids rides, dog treats and dog coasts. Great morning out. Love to see you there.
9am:The Archer Park Rail Museum in Denison St, Rockhampton, will be open Sunday 9am-1pm. Come and ride the Purrey Steam Tram. Bring the family to look through the carriages and steam and diesel engines, change the train signals, see the Morse Code Table and lots more. You can also enjoy morning tea in the Refreshment Room.
9am:Psychic Expo. Leichhardt Hotel Rockhampton.
10am:Sunday sculpting sessions. Rockhampton Art Gallery. Cost $40. Lose yourself for three hours working with your hands and unleash those creative skills. Contact 49368248 for more information.
10am:Social Ski Sunday. Hosted by Rockhampton Water Ski Club. 88 Ski Gardens Rd, Rockhampton.
COST FOR NON MEMBERS:
$10 per ski/kneeboard/tube (individual).
$7 per ski/kneeboard/tube (with another).
COST FOR MEMBERS:
$7 per ski/kneeboard/tube (individual).
$5 per ski/kneeboard/ tube (with another).
All ski gear is provided. Just bring your togs, towel, sunscreen and lunch.
1pm:June - Live on the Lawn. The Waterline Restaurant, Keppel Bay Marina.
3pm:Come and Try Cycling. Hosted by Rockhampton Cycling Club. Kenrick Tucker Velodrome.
4pm:Sunday sessions - Dan Miller. The Heritage Hotel Rockhampton.
School Holiday Fun
BCC Rockhampton. This school holidays (June 30 to July 15). Film screenings will be accompanied by fun and free "artsy” activities in the cinema's foyer.
Kids can also try their hand at the Hotel Transylvania 3 colouring competition and enter their artwork to win a Hotel Transylvania 3 prize-pack valued at $110.
Cinebuzz members can see Hotel Transylvania 3: A Monster Vacation, and Incredibles 2 for $11 for all sessions before 5pm daily.
A special screening of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom will be held on Sunday, July 8.
Check out all screening and activity times at www.eventcinemas.com.au.