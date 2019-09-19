What’s happening in your local region?

RAIL ENTHUSIAST: Gracemere Resident, Michael Feldman (pictured at Archer Park Rail Museum) says nothing will stop him from achieving his dream of becoming a train driver.

RAIL ENTHUSIAST: Gracemere Resident, Michael Feldman (pictured at Archer Park Rail Museum) says nothing will stop him from achieving his dream of becoming a train driver.

Archer Park Rail Museum

The Archer Park Rail Museum in Denison Street, Rockhampton will be open this Sunday 9am to 1pm.

Come and ride the Purrey Steam Tram!

Bring the family along to look through the carriages and steam and diesel engines, change the train signals, see the Morse Code Table and lots more!

You can also enjoy a morning tea in the Refreshment Room.

Country music

The C.D.C.M.A. country music hall, on the corner of Robinson Street and Diggers Lane, will be holding their monthly morning tea on Wednesday, October 2 from 9.15am.

Admission costs $7 per person.

A delicious morning tea will be provided, so bring your family and friends.

There will also be multi-draw raffles, great music and singing.

For bookings, phone Vallis on 4927 9191 or Peggy on 4927 3726.

In concert

Peter Coad OAM and the Coad Sisters along with guest artist, Jim Hermel will be appearing in concert at St. Mary’s Hall, Nobbs St in North Rockhampton on Thursday, September 26.

The event will be held from 1.30pm.

Admission costs $20.

Afternoon tea will be available for $3.

For bookings, contact Ailsa on 4927 7282.

Rocky Rockers

Rocky Rockers are holding their next Dance on Saturday, October 19 from 7pm to 11pm at Bauhinia House in North Rockhampton.

The theme will be “Elvis”.

Admission costs $12 for members and $15 for other guests.

Please bring your own drinks.